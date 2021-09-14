The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals season 2 has arrived











If you’ve been dreaming of that perfect getaway in a luxury vacation rental, then you will be glad to hear that season 2 of The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals is streaming now on Netflix.

The show follows three hosts- Jo Franco, Megan Batoon, and Luis D. Ortiz as they go in search of the most luxurious, unique and budget vacation rentals they can find using sites such as Airbnb and Vrbo.

When was The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals filmed?

It was actually filmed, in part, during the COVID-19 pandemic which meant that the hosts had to look closer to home at places like Montana cattle ranch and a floating mansion in Miami.

In an interview with TravelPulse, Franco said: “You can’t predict these things. No one could have predicted this. Our production was put on pause for several months and there are some countries where so much travel makes their living. It was pretty wild timing. I feel very grateful that we’re back and I’m happy overall that people are enjoying the show. If anything, that’s the silver lining.”

Filming began in January 2020 and resumed again last summer.

When they visited Bali and Japan, it is clear that this is pre-pandemic but filming took a four-month break. Resultingly, when filming could resume the show was rerouted to places nearby, such as Atlanta and Hawaii.

Will there be a third season?

Regarding whether there will be another season, neither the show nor Netflix has confirmed whether the show will return for a third series, but Reality Titbit found that travel shows have been increasingly popular which is most likely due to people not actually being able to travel themselves due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Therefore, it is highly likely that we will see another season of The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals to the delight of fans.

The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals is back with a new seasooooon!!😍😍😍😍😍😭😭😭 — Keith M Ndlovu (@keithmndlovu) September 14, 2021

Get to know the hosts of The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

Jo Franco is extremely experienced in this field. She has travelled to over 50 countries so she is definitely the woman for the job when it comes to finding the perfect vacation rentals.

DIY designer Megan Batoon is also co-hosting the Netflix show. Megan describes herself on Instagram as “the chaotic energy you are here for” in her bio.

Luis D. Ortiz is a high-end realtor and the third host of the show. He knows absolutely everything about luxury properties, so he will definitely have some amazing finds up his sleeve this season.

