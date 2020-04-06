University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find anyone who has not yet come across Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

All seven episodes of the Netflix docu-series dropped to the site back on Friday, March 20th, and yet Tiger King still retains its spot atop the world’s most talked-about and watched TV list.

Tiger King starts off as an exploration of the controversial big cat keeper, Joe Exotic, however no one could have anticipated the journey Joe’s life would take them on. Attempted murder, illegal activity, polyamory, and cult-like leaders; the series has it all!

Now, given the success of the documentary, it has been announced that they are releasing a follow-up episode. So what is this episode 8 of Tiger King?

Tiger King catch up

The last couple of episodes of Tiger King cover the escalating feud between big cat keepers Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin.

As Carole continues to organises protests against Joe Exotic, he then retaliates by holding big cat shows with cub petting under trademark knockoffs of Big Cat Rescue’s logos. Carole then sues Joe over these trademark infringements, and wins a $1 million settlement.

It was the straw that broke the camel’s back for Joe.

After a series of personal, financial, and business losses, Joe Exotic attempted to hire someone to kill Carole Baskin, resulting in his arrest and sentence to 22 years behind bars.

OMG : Joe Exotic’s leg injury on Tiger King explained

Jeff Lowe announced new episode of Tiger King

Jeff Lowe, one of the zoo owners who is featured in several episodes of Tiger King, sent a video to Los Angeles Dodgers player Justin Turner announcing that there would be another episode coming.

Netflix has yet to confirm it, but if Jeff has been involved with filming a follow-up, then it’s likely they will release another episode. Releasing a follow-up episode is nothing new for Netflix; they did just the same with hit dating series Love Is Blind after it became a worldwide success.

Details about Tiger King episode 8 are largely hush-hush. It is unconfirmed who would be likely to return to our screens, but we’d put our money down that Carole Baskin will be nowhere to be seen.

So our friend @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and after last weeks episode decided to send us this!!! 🚨BREAKING NEWS FOLKS🚨 There will be 1 more episode of #TigerKing [email protected] pic.twitter.com/YeRSIlDKTJ — Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 4, 2020

When is Tiger King episode 8 released?

Unconfirmed.

Netflix interviewed Joe Exotic from the prison, where he remains, on March 22nd, 2020. It is likely that they were conducting follow-up interviews around this time, as Tiger King had just launched to an incredible response from Netflix’s viewership.

The Love Is Blind reunion episode aired three weeks after it first dropped. So, given that schedule, we could anticipate Tiger King episode 8 as early as Friday, April 10th. But given the current situation with the world under lockdown, it could be much later.

Joe Exotic was interviewed from prison on March 22. Here's what he told us pic.twitter.com/ueqTeWfKxh — Netflix (@netflix) April 3, 2020

