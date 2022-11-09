









After following their love story from the pods to deciding whether to walk down the aisle or not, Love Is Blind viewers are invested in finding out whether Matt and Colleen are still together. The couple experienced many ups and downs during the Netflix show and had lots of hurdles to overcome, including trust issues.

While Zanab and Cole, Alexa and Brennan, SK and Raven, and Nancy and Bartise had their big days, viewers had to wait until episode 11 to find out what Matt and Colleen decided to do.

For fans who want to know where Matt and Colleen from Love Is Blind are now, let’s take look. But be warned…

***LOVE IS BLIND SEASON 3 EPISODE 11 SPOILERS BELOW***

Matt and Colleen’s journey

Private charter sales executive Matt Bolton and professional ballet dancer Colleen Reed met during the pods episodes of Love Is Blind. They both felt they made an emotional connection strong enough to get engaged without having met in person.

Matt explained on the show he had been cheated on in the past but was ready to make a commitment to someone new. The couple had their fair share of arguments during the experiment, and some fans considered their relationship controversial. However, Matt and Colleen worked through their issues and made it to their wedding day.

Love Is Blind episode 11

Matt and Colleen are the final couple to walk down the aisle on Love Is Blind season 3 episode 11.

They both expressed doubts before the wedding but ultimately decided to say “I do” at the altar.

Before they’re announced husband and wife, Matt says Colleen has allowed him to be “vulnerable again” and adds he “loves her to death.”

TikTokker spots Matt and Colleen together

Love Is Blind viewers will have seen Matt and Colleen married on the show.

However, TikTok user (@broopitt) has given some more insight into how things are going for the couple as they were spotted walking through a parking lot together.

Matt and Colleen exit a Target store in the TikTok, which has the words written over it: “Think it’s safe to say Colleen and Matt got married.”

Matt and Colleen aren’t giving much away on their Instagram pages but this is likely to be because the final episodes of the show just came out on November 9.

