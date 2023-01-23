Tina Leung’s net worth is a topic of interest for Netflix fans in 2023 as she stars in the all-new series of Bling Empire.

Bling Empire: New York kicked off on January 20 and features cast members including Dorothy Wang, Stephen Hung, Richard Chang, and many more wealthy business people.

Tina is the first person viewers are introduced to after Dorothy in episode 1. Dorothy explains that Tina is a “fashion It Girl” and a member of “The Slaysians,” she adds that they are: “a group of very fierce, influential Asians in New York City.”

Meet Tina Leung

Tina Leung, 40, is a cast member on reality TV show Bling Empire: New York. Outside of the show she has built herself a successful career in fashion.

Speaking on Bling Empire: New York episode 1, Tina mentioned mixing with the likes of Jessica Alba at Coachella, and her co-star, Dorothy, said that she is “front row at the couture shows” and later went into influencing on social media.

Tina is a fashionista who can be found on Instagram at @tinaleung with around 380k followers.

Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images For Miu Miu

Tina poses for Cavalli

When Dorothy said that Tina was a “fashion It Girl,” she wasn’t joking.

Judging by Tina’s Instagram page, she has been making huge strides in her career, posing for Roberto Cavalli in 2022.

Her Instagram page sees her dripping in designer labels including

During Bling Empire: New York episode 1, Tina attends Couture Week in Paris and heads to all kinds of designer shows including Jean Paul Gaultier, Viktor and Rolf, Valentino, and more.

She adds that attending shows isn’t “the end goal” and aspires to style shoots or become a creative director of a brand she loves.

Tina Leung’s net worth

Speaking of her childhood, Tina said that her father “did very well for himself at one point,” producing baby goods for brands such as Evenflo and Gerber.

She added that her dad had a driver, bodyguard and a private jet, however, it all “disappeared.”

Tina continued that she then no longer received money from her father and had to become financially independent in her twenties.

She decided to go into fashion and become an influencer.

Her net worth, according to The Cinemaholic, is estimated at around $4 to $5 million.

Gossip Next Door also writes that Tina’s net worth is estimated at $4.5 million.

