The Circle season 5 is coming to an end, and Tom Houghton fell at the final hurdle as he was blocked in episode 12. As well as being on The Circle, Tom Houghton is widely followed on TikTok and previously revealed it was his girlfriend who encouraged him to make the videos.

Although all The Circle players were playing as single, it wasn’t the case for all of them. Fans may be wondering if Tom Houghton still has a girlfriend.

We take a look into Tom, his time on The Circle, and his relationship status.

Tom Houghton’s girlfriend said he should start TikTok

Tom, known as honourabletom on TikTok now has over 300k followers on the app his girlfriend persuaded him post videos on.

In an interview with The Tab in 2021, Tom said: “It was my girlfriend who said to me that I should do TikToks on living in the Tower of London.”

Tom is a resident of The Tower of London which is most famous for housing the Crown Jewels. There’s no wonder he’s now amassed over 300k followers on the app.

He’s also in line for the throne but joked on The Circle that there would have to be an armageddon level of disaster for this to actually happen.

Cr. Courtesy of Netflix 2022

Tom revealed he no longer has a girlfriend on TikTok

In his most recent TikTok, thanking The Circle fans for their support, Tom appeared to reply to a comment revealing he no longer has a girlfriend.

On the video, one fan commented: “TOM!! YOU’RE NOT SINGLE?!” To which he replied: “I am now.”

Another fan reacted to this by saying: “Nooooo (but also YAY for all the ladies! You’ll be snatched up soon!”

The comedian was a fan favorite

Tom and his sense of humor quickly made him become a fan favorite and many viewers were upset to see him leave. They took to Twitter to share this.

One fan tweeted: “The Circle has got me up at night. This is too crazy, y’all. Marvin and Tom should have been in the finale.”

WATCH THE CIRCLE ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK