Too Hot to Handle cast’s Season 3 ages revealed, from Obi to Holly











The third season of Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle has been a whirlwind, from Holly and Nathan’s romance to Beaux and Harry’s unexpected love story. But let’s focus on their ages for now.

With the all-popular first and second series, another season is out after what felt like forever. A line-up of contestants fell for the false ‘Pleasure Island’ series and later realised they were subjects of Too Hot to Handle Season 3.

Forget the no-kissing rules for a second, though… Exactly how old are they?

TOO HOT TO HANDLE: Rules explained

Oldest and youngest Season 3 stars

The oldest star of Too Hot to Handle Season 3 is Harry Johnson at 29, and Patrick, also 29. In comparison, the youngest of the third season is Izzy Fairthorne, a 22-year-old personal trainer from Manchester.

So realistically, the biggest possible age gap between the stars could be seven years. Age differences have been seen as a common denominator between pursuing a relationship or calling it quits in dating shows, such as Love Island.

The producers tend to cast people in their twenties. This way, it’s more likely that the stars will have things in common, and be more relatable to one another – leading to a possible romance or two!

When they asked Patrick what he was looking for in a woman and he said “Looks go away with age. So as long as she’s down to earth I can share a moment of silence with her and have a good time.”



So poetic. So beautiful. More of this please #Toohottohandle #TooHotToHandleS3 — TSTT (@Toosexxytotweet) January 20, 2022

Too Hot to Handle: Season 3 cast ages

The latest Too Hot to Handle season has cast members ranging from early to late twenties, with most around the mid-twenties mark. While they all look practically the same age, there are some hefty differences!

Here is a list of the entire Season 3 cast, their ages, and where they are from:

Beaux, 24, Legal Secretary, Kent, UK

Georgia, 26, Student Midwife, Brisbane, Australia

Harry, 29, Tree Surgeon from Middlesbrough, UK

Holly, 23, Student and Model from Colorado, USA

Izzy, 22, PT from Manchester, UK

Jaz, 25, Entrepreneur and Model from Virginia, USA

Nathan, 24, Model from Cape town South Africa

Patrick, 29, Model and Actor from Hawaii, USA

Stevan, 26, Model from LA, US

Truth, 23, Student from Texas, USA

The freakiest part of #TooHotToHandle is that everyone’s 23, 24, 25 like no way these guys are my age — η (@nadssshans) January 20, 2022

What height is Nathan from Too Hot to Handle season 3?

Age difference between couples

Beaux Raymond and Harry Johnson – the oldest of the group – are the couple who appear to have stayed together since filming wrapped up, and have an age gap of five years.

Holly and Nathan, however, who also experienced a romance on the show, only have a one-year age difference. Co-star Patrick had his eye on Georgia, three years younger, but she basically rejected him before he decided to leave.

Truth also tried to play Jaz and Izzy, who are three years apart in age. He was two years younger than Jaz and one year older than Izzy, so age-wise, they are much closer!

