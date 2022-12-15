Netflix’s hit show Too Hot To Handle returned for a fourth season in 2022. Now, all the episodes have dropped on the streaming service and fans want to know if there’s a season 4 reunion on its way.

Nick Kici, Jawahir Khalifa, Kayla Richart, Dominique Defoe, Seb Melrose, and co have been on a journey of a lifetime as they lived in a retreat where any kind of bedroom funny business was off the cards.

Too Hot To Handle aims to see the singletons couple up with people and connect on a deeper level. So, let’s take a look at who won season 4 and what’s been said of a reunion so far.

WARNING TOO HOT TO HANDLE FINAL SPOILERS BELOW…

Who were the season 4 winners?

The final episodes of Too Hot To Handle dropped on Netflix on Wednesday, December 14.

Of all of the contestants, only four people made it to be finalists on the season 4 show.

Kayla Richart, Seb Melrose, Nick Kici, and Jawahir Khalifa all made it to the final and it was Nick and Jawahir who took home the prize money of $89,000.

Does Too Hot To Handle have a reunion?

Yes, each season of Too Hot To Handle has had a reunion show.

Season 1’s reunion host was Desiree Burch.

Seasons 2 and 3 were hosted by Chloe Veitch and season 3 was held virtually.

The Too Hot To Handle reunion show is called Too Hot to Handle Extra Hot: The Reunion.

Fans ask if Too Hot To Handle will have a reunion for season 4

Too Hot To Handle fans have taken to Twitter since the final episodes of season 4 dropped to ask if there will be a reunion episode.

Netflix didn’t release a reunion episode in the same batch as the final episodes on December 14.

Per Distractify, THTH isn’t usually a show that adds a reunion episode on the streaming platform.

However, during THTH season 3, the final episode came out on January 19, 2022. The reunion episode dropped on January 27, per Netflix Tudum.

The season 3 reunion show dropped on YouTube on the Too Hot To Handle official channel.

