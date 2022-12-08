Jawahir and Nick grew close on Too Hot To Handle season 4 and now fans are wanting to know whether the two are still together.

Given that episodes of season 4 are still coming out each week, it’s unlikely that the show’s cast members can reveal where they’re at in their relationships present day. However, there are some clues as to whether the two are still in touch nowadays.

Let’s take a look at where Jawahir and Nick from Too Hot To Handle are now, judging by their Instagram pages.

WARNING SPOILERS BELOW…

Nick on Too Hot To Handle

Model, artist, and yogi Nick hails from Michigan.

He said going onto the show that he doesn’t conform to just one “box” and he and his partner on the show have no issue in digging into the prize fund in order to connect initimately.

Nick, 28, and Jawahir formed a strong connection on Too Hot To Handle, sharing kisses in bed by episode 5.

Meet Jawahir Khalifa

Hailing from Amsterdam is 22-year-old model Jawahir.

Speaking on Too Hot To Handle season 4, Jawahir said that her ancestors are looking down asking “when are you going to go for a good guy?”

By the looks of things, she set her sights on Nick and the feeling between the two was mutual on THTH season 4.

Fans ‘hope’ Jawahir and Nick from Too Hot To Handle are still together

While it’s unlikely that Nick and Jawahir are allowed to publicly announce whether they’re officially together or not because episodes are still due to come out, there are some clues on Instagram that they’re in touch.

Nick isn’t following on Instagram but he has thousands of followers himself. One of Nick’s followers is his THTH partner, Jawahir.

He posted a slider of photos on December 8 and Jawahir commented on it: “Mr Kici” with a fire emoji.

Nick commented back saying: “Ms Khalifa” accompanied by the sunshine emoji.

From this, it’s clear to see that the two are still in contact, but in terms of the level of their relationship, fans will have to wait and see.

Many fans want to see them together. One person wrote on Nick’s same post: “TELL ME YOU AND JAWAHIR ARE 4LIFERSSS!!!!”

Someone else wrote on Jawahir’s December 8 IG post: “I love you and Nick.”

More tweeted: “Nick the only one to make me laugh a lil I hope he actually gets to bag miss Jawahir”

