Too Hot To Handle fans have taken to Twitter to say that they think newbie Imogen Ewan looks like Megan Fox.

She joins the cast during season 4 episode 7 as a bombshell and took the cast and viewers by surprise.

Imogen joined Too Hot To Handle alongside Shawn and both newbies sent shockwaves through the villa. The couples were looking pretty happy in their pairs, however, the new guests came in to shake things up.

Before Imogen joined, the couples were – Flavia and Creed, Jawahir and Nick, Kayla and Seb and James and Brittan.

Let’s find out more about Imogen, including her ethnicity and her Instagram handle…

WARNING SEASON 4 EPISODE 7 SPOILERS AHEAD…

Imogen is a ‘grenade’ on Too Hot To Handle

Joining the cast of Too Hot To Handle season 4, Imogen says that she thinks she’s the “female version of a bad boy”

She added that she “gets what she wants when she wants it.”

Imogen had her eye on Creed McKinnon when she waltzed onto the show and said that she’d “love to break some rules with him.”

Speaking of what her “type” is, Imogen said that it is Creed “to a tee.”

She and Creed said they thought that they were the male and female versions of one another after their date.

Imogen’s ethnicity

Imogen is years old and she hails from Sydney, Australia.

The Too Hot To Handle star has over 86k followers on Instagram. She can be found at @imogenewan.

She writes in her bio: “Australian/Korean.”

Imogen’s Instagram page sees her sitting poolside, beachside, sipping cocktails, taking selfies, and cuddling her adorable French Bulldog.

Fans say she looks like Megan Fox

Imogen’s green eyes and dark hair swept Creed off his feet when he was asked on a date with her in episode 7.

And it seems that Creed isn’t the only one who is admiring the Netflix star’s look as many Too Hot To Handle fans have taken to Twitter on the subject.

One person wrote: “Is it just me or does Imogen look like Megan Fox?”

Another said: “Imogen is literally so gorgeous.”

More said that they thought Imogen looked like past THTH cast members: “Imogen reminds me of Tabitha from season 2.”

