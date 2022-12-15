Season 4 of Too Hot To Handle on Netflix has fans hooked since its release on December 7 and here, we take a look at the cast’s ages.

The Netflix dating show has garnered a huge fan following since it debuted in 2020. The streaming platform released the first five episodes of the new season on December 7 and the next five came out on Wednesday, December 14.

Like all other seasons, the season 4 cast members are all very attractive and erotically charged. But, as the rules go, they aren’t allowed to kiss or get intimate with each other as a rule break means some amount from the total prize money will be deducted.

***WARNING: TOO HOT TO HANDLE SEASON 4 SPOILERS AHEAD***

Here are the ages of the Too Hot To Handle season 4 cast

Too Hot To Handle season 4 started with 10 stunning cast members, five men, and five women. However, there have been three new entries so far on the show.

Here are the ages of all those that feature on the show:

Creed Mckinnon – 24

Brittan Byrd – 22

Jawahir Khalifa – 22

James Pendergrass – 23

Dominique Defoe – 23

Nick Kici – 28

Kayla Richart – 22

Sebastian Melrose – 24

Nigel Jones – 29

Sophie Stonehouse – 22

New entries

Flavia Laos – 25

Ethan Smith – 26

Imogen Ewan – 24

Shawn Wells – 25

Rules of Too Hot To Handle that contestants must follow

The ultimate cash price that the Too Hot To Handle cast is vying for is $100,000.

However, to gain the ultimate prize, the contestants must have no sexual contact, including kissing, intercourse, or anything under that umbrella.

Rule No. 1 is No Kissing. Each kiss costs the contestants $3000.

Rule No. 2 is No Heavy Petting, which includes intercourse or even inappropriate touching. Getting to third base costs $4000. Inappropriate touching can cost anywhere between $5,000 to $13,000. Intercourse costs $20,000.

Rule No. 3 is No self-gratification which can cost $2,000.

Too Hot To Handle season 4 has two plot twists

The first five episodes of Too Hot To Handle included two new entries that shook up the cast dynamics.

The first plot twist brought Flavia and Ethan to the villa in episode 4, titled Flavia of the Month.

Now, in episode 7 entitled Trust of Bust, another plot twist greeted the cast as new entries Imogen and Shawn arrived on the beach.

Imogen is an Instagram model with over 100,000 followers. She has eyes on Creed, who is with Flavia.

Shawn too is a model. On his Instagram story highlight, he wrote that he was previously in the army.

