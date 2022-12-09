Too Hot to Handle season 4 is set at a different filming location to what we saw on season 3. The contestants are invited to a gorgeous beach villa which fits the Netflix show name, but where exactly is the dating spot in the sun?

A group of singletons have landed on the THTH hotspot, eager to join what they believed to be a false reality series called Wild Love. What they didn’t know was they actually signed up for a series which forbids kissing and touching.

They are tasked with remaining celibate for their chance to win $100,000. However, every rule break means the prize pot goes down, a decision made by a small machine called Luna. Let’s look at where THTH season 4 is filmed.

TOO HOT TO HANDLE: Rules explained – how the Netflix dating series works!

Credit: Tom Dymond/Netflix

Too Hot to Handle season 4 location

Too Hot to Handle season 4 was filmed on the Turks and Caicos Islands, but in different villa to season 3. The villa on the latest batch of episodes is called Emerald Pavilion, a luxury seven bedroom beachfront estate on Grace Bay beach.

Contestants stay at the villa for between four to six weeks, with contestants spending varying amounts of time filming at the resort. There are seven bathrooms for them to use while the property is open for 16 guests to stay in.

Inside the THTH season 4 villa, there are king-size beds, while one bedroom has two single beds that can be converted to a king, and one bedroom has both a bunk bed and a king-size bed.

Too Hot to Handle season 3 location

Season 3 of Too Hot to Handle was villa was filmed in a luxurious peninsula of the Islands at Turtle Tail Estate. The estate is known for its scenic views and is a common and exotic holiday hot spot for the rich and famous.

Rooms cost roughly $10,000 a night. However, Turtle Tail closed last year, so producers had to find a new location for season 4, which is why Netflix viewers don’t recognise the villa that contestants are dating in this year.

The same filming location featured in season 2, but season 1 was a totally different villa elsewhere. Producers moved the show to Turks and Caicos, where they have remained, but had originally filmed at Casa Tau in Punta Mita, Mexico.

Credit: Tom Dymond / Netflix

Inside villa where THTH is filmed

Too Hot to Handle season 4’s villa features a cosy bedroom for all contestants, decked out in purple, mint and aqua blue colours. And of course, there’s the famous dressing room where the cast can ensure they’re looking their best.

Outdoor seating areas are complete with fire pits and wicker style lighting, a beach-side fire pit with wooden benches and cosy lighting. Talk about the perfect date settings! Plus, they can get their work-out game on at the private gym.

Any THTH viewers can stay at this location, which includes a butler, chef, personal concierge, gardener, pool person, property manager on call, and a housekeeper. Plus, the private outdoor pool is heated!

WATCH TOO HOT TO HANDLE ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know