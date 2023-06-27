Netflix’s steamiest show is returning to screens as Too Hot To Handle season 5 lands just in time for a summer of love, so here’s everything we know about the 2023 release date and where the previous couples are now.

Things are heating up on Netflix again this summer and it’s not because of the weather. Too Hot To Handle season 5 is arriving for another series of flirting, drama, and of course, no sexual activity – read on to find out more about the 2023 season.

Season 4 had reality TV lovers invested in the private lives of 14 strangers as they dumped the singletons on a romantic resort under one condition: no sexual contact with one another.

Fans were looking forward to season 5 before the finale even aired, so we’re happy to say that the next series will release on July 14, 2023.

Netflix confirmed the season 5 renewal in mid-January, before announcing the premiere date on June 16. “As if it wasn’t hot enough already. Too Hot To Handle Season 5 arrives 14 July!” they tweeted.

Too Hot To Handle’s initial prize money has never been won

Contestants had the potential to win $100,000 (season 1 and 2), and $200,000 (season 3 and 4), but the figure has never remained at the six-digit sum.

The grand prize is reduced every time a cast member engages in sexual activity, from kissing to self-gratification. This means contestants every year have been guilty of at least some form of physical intimacy.

Season 1’s final prize money saw the total drop to $75,000; it was split between the 10 remaining contestants, totaling $7500 per person.

The second season saw Marvin Anthony take home the entire reduced $55,000 cash prize after the two other finalists voted for him. It was a massive win for Marvin but clearly, the season 2 gang didn’t hold back their friskiness.

Seasons 3 and 4 saw couples Beaux and Harry, and Jawahir and Nick, sharing the prize money of $90,000 and $89,000, respectively.

Lana the host was nicknamed after a NSFW act

Sun, sand, sea, and no sex isn’t the only twist of Too Hot Too Handle. The hit Netflix show isn’t hosted by a human. Instead, the singletons take instructions from a cone-shaped device reminiscent of Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa.

Portrayed as Too Hot To Handle’s superior overlord, Lana the AI surveils the cast’s every move and sounds its PDA alarm when any contact rule is broken.

We hate to ruin magic but we must clarify that Lana isn’t actually a genius device keeping the contestants in check. It is only a speaker and the voice was created by a team of experts so there is no sole real human behind it.

Lana’s script is reportedly created by producers who watch the cast and program instructions into the device.

If you’re wondering why the cone is called Lana, just spell out the name in reverse – definitely NSFW!

As for the narrator, the voice is courtesy of real human Desiree Burch, an American comedian and actress who has found fame in British comedy panel shows.

Where is Too Hot To Handle filmed?

Forget the Love Island villa, Too Hot To Handle cast are truly treated to paradise on earth.

Too Hot To Handle season 1 was filmed in Punta Mita, Mexico at the Casa Tau estate, which will reportedly set you back $15,000 per night.

The following three seasons took it a step further by jetting the cast off to Turks and Caicos, the archipelago known for its turquoise waters and white sand beaches.

Season 4 filming took place at the Emerald Pavilion, described as a premiere beachfront estate. The 6000 sqft interior is designed with floor-to-ceiling glass doors and five luxurious bedrooms, while the 4200 sqft beachfront pavilion is enough to entertain 20 people.

The property costs $7250 per night – a bargain compared to Casa Tau.

Which Too Hot To Handle couples are still together?

Emily Miller and Cam Holmes

The season 2 couple didn’t win the prize, but they came out on top with their romance. They moved in together shortly after leaving the Turks and Caicos villa.

Fans were devastated when Emily and Cam unexpectedly parted ways in April 2022 but as of June 2023, the couple have reunited and are happier than ever.

Both stars admitted that they “weren’t in a good place”, but have since moved forward. Despite being a reality TV couple, they never addressed the reason at the time of the split.

Brittan Byrd and James Pendergrass

Model Brittan Byrd and athlete James Pendergrass were one of the fastest pairings of season 4 but failed to make it to the final. Their zero-rule breaks should have earned them a spot because isn’t that the aim of the game?

They took time off briefly after filming as they didn’t know where they stood with each other at the time. But they later confirmed they are in the “dating phase”.

Brittan and James haven’t posted any loved-up photos in recent months but since they’re following each on Instagram and haven’t announced a split, we can only assume they are still going strong.

Kayla Richart and Seb Melrose

Season 4 runner-ups Kayla and Seb are still in their honeymoon phase as of June 2023. Seb, a Scottish racing driver, revealed that “they took a step back with the relationship” due to the long distance and the pressures of keeping their romance a secret until the show aired.

After the premiere, they began dating again and Seb asked Kayla to be his girlfriend during a wholesome beach date in Peru in early 2023.