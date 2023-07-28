Too Hot to Handle season 5 was absolutely wild. Where are they now? Fans have Qs on whether Christine and Louis are still together and if Elys and Alex lasted when it came to the outside world. Elys and Alex even cost the group $36,000 just to have a smooch, so let’s see if it was all worth the financial sacrifice.

Netflix brought back the popular show Too Hot to Handle for a fifth season in July 2023. We saw several couples build a connection, which mainly includes Elys and Alex, and Christine and Louis. Hannah and Isaac were close but Lana sent the two of them home for not being serious about the retreat…

Christine and Louis on Too Hot to Handle

Christine and Louis are in touch on Instagram as he comments on her posts. When she wrote, “I bet you’ve never seen a 6’1 Goddess on your screen before, so let me be your first,” Louis commented, “We sure ain’t.”

Netflix stars Louis and Christine have been spotted hanging out with other members of the cast but not with each other. She posted a Story with Hannah with the caption, “Washing my hands after sharing a man.”

Although Christine stayed loyal, Louis had an intimate moment with Linzy. Despite the setback, the two gave their romance another go. Louis then told Christina he wanted to move forward with her, but didn’t put a label on it.

Elys and Alex dropped L-bomb

Elys and Alex told each other, “I love you,” during the Too Hot to Handle season 5 finale. When she asked him to be her boyfriend, he gave her a reluctant “yes,” but it later appeared they were both happy with their decision.

They are following each other on Instagram, but a fan has speculated that they dated for six months after the retreat before ending their relationship. However, they often leave cheeky comments on each other’s posts.

But their recent travel plans haven’t lined up. In the past year, Alex posted photos from his trips to Croatia, the Canary Islands, and Mexico. When Elys was out partying with co-stars, he went on a nature walk and wrote: “This > partying.”

Hannah and Isaac were sent home

Hannah dumped Louis for kissing Christine while they were together. Isaac went from Courtney to Yazmin and then chose to build a connection with Hannah. They felt a physical, and not emotional, connection with each other.

The two said that they were going to break the rules. But before that could happen, Lana intervened and sent them home for not being serious about the retreat, and they didn’t speak about a potential relationship outside.

They left the retreat as a couple but have not shared any updates since. Neither Hannah nor Isaac appear to have been flirting or commenting on each other’s social media posts since they were kicked out of the villa.

