Too Hot To Handle is back for season 4 and this year there are quite a few models in the line-up. One of them is Kayla Richart, who also appears to be on OnlyFans.

The model has turned heads in the villa and all the men seem to be swooning over her. Kayla had her fair share of options before she coupled with racing car driver Seb.

Kayla also seems to getting hearts racing online thanks to her active Instagram page on which she showcases modeling and bikini pics.

Kayla Richart’s OnlyFans is linked in Instagram bio

Kayla, who has 73.1k followers on Instagram, has a ‘hoo.be’ link in her profile bio. This is a page that links to all her social media accounts, including an OnlyFans page.

The account, however, doesn’t seem to have any posts at the moment. It also states Kayla was last seen on August 30, which was quite a few months ago.

It isn’t clear whether the account has just not been posted on or any images or videos have been deleted.

Previous Too Hot To Handle contestants on OnlyFans

Kayla isn’t the only Too Hot To Handle contestant with an Onlyfans account, previous season’s stars have been spotted too.

Kayla Richart’s namesake, Kayla Jean Carter from season 2, has an account on the site and, according to The Tab, charges users $15 a month to subscribe.

And it’s not just the ladies who have accounts on the site. Season 2 cast member Peter Vigilante also appears to have an account on the site. The Tab reports he charges subscribers $30 a month for content.

Fans feel like they’ve seen Kayla before

Too Hot To Handle is on its fourth season and die-hard fans feel like they’re getting deja vu with Kayla. It may be because of her well-followed social media platforms or, a more common theory online, is that she’s a dead ringer for Georgia from last season.

One fan joked: “Every year they bring the same girl on Too Hot To Handle… and every year every man is obsessed. Men are so predictable #toohottohandle“

WATCH TOO HOT TO HANDLE ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know