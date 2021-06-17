Who is Cam from Too Hot To Handle season 2? Model's age and Instagram











This summer is looking like a scorcher. It’s hotter than ever and not one, but two of our favourite dating shows are back this June! Love Island returns to screens for its seventh helping on Monday, June 28th; Too Hot To Handle returns for season 2, airing just days prior.

Netflix dominated the reality TV game in 2020, but can they compete against ITV this month? By the looks of the second season’s trailer they most certainly can.

Too Hot To Handle will be returning to Netflix on Wednesday, June 23rd. The first four episodes will drop, with six episodes coming a week later.

With the cast for season 2 now confirmed, we thought it time to get to know their first-ever Welsh candidate. Find out about Cam here!

Who is Cam from Too Hot To Handle?

Cam Holmes is a 24-year-old model and personal trainer from Wales, UK.

Cam is a “self-confessed sexy nerd.” By that he means he’s a full on Lord of the Rings fan, partial to Pokémon, and reportedly has engaged in some elf-based role-play.

But Cam is entering Too Hot To Handle as he has a tendency to think the grass is greener on the other side, meaning he struggles to settle. He’s looking to Lana to help him find the ability to appreciate what he has, and find a more meaningful relationship.

We want more – from birthday to modelling jobs

Cam Holmes is thought to be born on October 20th, making him a Scorpio. If he is 24 currently, this means Cam was born in 1996.

Cam has been modelling over the past couple of years. His first professional snap he shared was in December 2018. Cam would have been 22 years old at the time of shooting.

Initially, Cam was under Rhed Management’s wing, a modelling agency based in Cardiff. It is thought that Cam is now repped by Fomo Models. Enquires on his Instagram page are directed to a Fomo Models rep.

Yes, you can find Cam Holmes on Instagram!

As is the case with many reality TV series these days, the majority of candidates tend to have found online fame prior to entering the show. Whether that’s through ‘influencing’, modelling, or having starred on other reality shows. Half of the Too Hot To Handle contestants for season 2 have a blue tick by their name and all of them (bar one, who is just short) have over 10,000 followers.

Currently, Cam has over 10,400 followers on Instagram and counting. He also has a TikTok account with over 4,000 followers, and even a Twitter and YouTube.

Follow Cam on Instagram for his latest updates, modelling pics, and Too Hot To Handle content. You can find him @camholmess.

