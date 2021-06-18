Who is Carly from Too Hot To Handle season 2? Age, Instagram and modelling career











We’re now well into the full swing of summer. While the temperatures are rising, many of us will still be stuck at home, given travel restrictions largely prevent holidaying this June 2021. But fear not, Netflix is on site to give you a dose of tropical escapism: Too Hot To Handle is back!

This month, we will watch more ridiculously attractive singletons head to the Caribbean island of Turks and Caicos to try to not get it on for $100,000. Expect beachy scenes, a swimsuit-clad cast, and of course, more drama than all of season 1 combined.

One of the cast members signed up for the second season is Carly Lawrence. Will Carly follow in the footsteps of season 1’s Canadian, Francesca Farago? Let’s take a look.

Screenshot: Carly in Too Hot To Handle Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix YouTube

Who is Carly Lawrence?

Carly Lawrence is a 24-year-old dancer turned model originally from Toronto, Canada.

It looks as if Carly was based in California earlier this year, as an Instagram post in her bedroom geotags West Hollywood as its location. Most of Carly’s recent snaps have been located in California.

Carly does not state her birthday anywhere, however, she has given away some clues on social media. On May 30th, 2019, Carly shared an Instagram with the caption “22”. This could mean that Carly was born on May 30th, or in May, 1997.

What does Carly get up to on Too Hot To Handle season 2?

Carly is a self-confessed ‘man-eater’. In the season 2 trailer, she can be heard saying: “Usually what I look for in a guy is a one-night hangout.”

Can Lana help change this and find Carly’s perfect partner?

In the trailer, we also spot Carly on a date with football pro Chase DeMoor.

Screenshot: Carly in Too Hot To Handle Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix YouTube

Follow Carly on Instagram

If you’re a fan of Carly’s on Too Hot To Handle and want to know more about her, she has plenty of social media profiles you can follow.

Carly is most active on Instagram, where already she has over 10,000 followers. This figure is correct as of publication date. She may not have a blue verification tick as of yet, but it doesn’t look like that milestone is too far away.

You can check out Carly on Instagram under the handle @carlylawrence_.

