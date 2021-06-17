Who is Chase from Too Hot To Handle season 2? Football team and TikTok career explored











Just over a year after the first season aired, Too Hot To Handle is back for round two.

The dating series – which tests the repressed libidinal impulses of its contestants – might not have the element of surprise up its sleeve this time around, but it looks just as jaw-dropping and juicy as season 1.

Too Hot To Handle will return to Netflix for season 2 on Wednesday, June 23rd. The first four episodes will drop on that date, with the next six coming a week later. Prepare for that week-long wait between episodes, or you’ll be feeling just as frustrated as the contestants!

One of the cast members this season has already found success on the field and on the internet. Let’s get to know Chase DeMoor, in anticipation of his appearance on Too Hot To Handle season 2.

MEET THE CAST: Meet Too Hot To Handle’s Welsh model Cam

Who is Chase from Too Hot To Handle?

Chase DeMoor is a 25-year-old professional football player from Arizona participating in Too Hot To Handle season 2. Chase was just 24 years old when the series was filmed.

He was born on June 12th, 1996 in Washington, but the family later moved to Arizona, where Chase was raised.

Although Chase has admirers lining up to date him, he’s never been one to settle down. Can Lana help him with that? Only time will tell…

UPDATE: Why did Harry and Francesca from Too Hot To Handle break up?

This Is Not A Drill. Love Island is BACK! | This June | ITV2

What football team does Chase DeMoor play for?

Linemen

Chase DeMoor plays for the Linemen in The Spring League. Chase plays in the defensive line.

He previously played collegiate-level football while at Central Washington. Chase transferred there in 2017 from the College of Siskiyous.

While with the Wildcats, Chase continued the season with four tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks for 17 yards.

TOO HOT TO HANDLE: Meet TikTok star Peter from season 2

Exploring Chase’s Instagram and TikTok

Besides his work as a professional athlete, Chase DeMoor has also found success on social media. And when we say success, we mean big success.

Even before landing a spot on a Netflix reality series, Chase had a large social media following. He currently has over one million TikTok followers, who subscribe for his comedy, dance, and football-related content.

Check him out on TikTok @chasedemoor.

He can also be found on Instagram under the same handle, where he currently has over 41,000 followers.

WATCH TOO HOT TO HANDLE ON NETFLIX FROM JUNE 23

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK