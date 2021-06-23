Too Hot To Handle: Emily Miller's ethnicity revealed as star shuts down critics











The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here: the return of Too Hot To Handle!

If you thought that the producers couldn’t pull off the surprise twist – that is, of no heavy petting for the contestants’ time on the show – you’d be wrong. This time around, Netflix brought in actual celeb gameshow host Jeff Dye to make the cast believe they were on a fake show, Parties in Paradise.

One of the most talked-about cast members this season is Emily Miller, who already has not one, but two boys vying for her attention.

Let’s find out more about Emily from Too Hot To Handle season 2. Find out about her ethnicity and where she is from here.

TOO HOT TO HANDLE: Meet Kiwi lawyer Larissa Trownson

Screenshot: Emily in Too Hot To Handle S2 E1 – Netflix

Where is Emily from Too Hot To Handle from?

Emily Miller is a 27-year-old model based in London, England. She was 26 while appearing on the show.

There are just a couple of contestants repping the UK this year. Besides Emily, there is also Cam Holmes and Nathan Webb.

Last season saw the Brits dominate the Netflix reality show. It made stars of British cast members David Birtwistle, Chloe Veitch, Kori Sampson, Kelechi Dyke, and Lydia Clyma.

READ NEXT: Get to know Melinda Berry from Too Hot To Handle

Too Hot To Handle Season 2 | Official Trailer BridTV 2672 Too Hot To Handle Season 2 | Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/xzCBBPf7g0Q/hqdefault.jpg 805700 805700 center 22403

Emily Miller talks ethnicity on Twitter

Whilst the subject of Emily Miller’s ethnicity and nationality need not factor in to her time on Too Hot To Handle, that hasn’t stopped viewers’ curiosity.

Emily shut down a Too Hot To Handle follower on Twitter, who had harsh words to say about Emily’s ethnicity. Emily explained: “I’m Indian hun.”

Whilst Indian often refers to nationality, rather than a particular ethnicity, its reveals that Emily is ethnically South Asian. On the UK Government’s ‘List of Ethnic Groups‘, Indian falls under the ‘Asian or Asian British’ ethnic group.

OOH LA LA: Meet Marvin from Too Hot To Handle season 2

I’m Indian hun 💁🏽‍♀️ — Emily Miller (@EmilyFayeMiller) June 15, 2021

Too Hot To Handle season 1 alum Lydia Clyma faced a similar torrent of criticism and curiosity over her ethnicity. Lydia is of Mauritian heritage, which she had to explain to viewers after her co-star described her as having “dark skin” in season 1 episode 6.

Unfair and unwarranted criticism has come to Emily Miller, from those who perceive her as ethnically white.

A fan came to Emily’s defence on Twitter, writing: “She’s in the Caribbean do you think she’s gonna stay pale the whole time while in a bikini in the scorching hot sun ??”

Black babe? She’s giving Latina vibes at most. She’s in the Caribbean do you think she’s gonna stay pale the whole time while in a bikini in the scorching hot sun ??lol — gio🍸 (@giojajaja) June 15, 2021

WATCH TOO HOT TO HANDLE ON NETFLIX FROM JUNE 23

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK