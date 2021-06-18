We found Emily from Too Hot To Handle season 2 on Instagram!











Too Hot To Handle is back on Netflix for its sophomore season, with four brand new episodes dropping Wednesday, June 24th.

Season 2 will be split over two weeks, with the following six episodes dropping on Wednesday, June 30th. Don’t binge-watch the first four episodes in one go or you’ll be feeling just as frustrated as the contestants throughout that week-long wait!

This time around, ten singletons are headed to the Caribbean island Turks and Caicos. But with $100,000 on the line, will they be able to resist each other?

As the trailer and the cast for Too Hot To Handle season 2 has now been announced, let’s get to know Emily, a London-based model participating this season.

Screenshot: Emily in Too Hot To Handle Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix YouTube

Who is Emily from Too Hot To Handle season 2?

Emily Miller is a 27-year-old model currently based in London, England.

Netflix describe Emily as having “no interest in commitment,” and that she is the “life and soul of the party.” But with the retreat’s restrictions and Lana’s guidance, will Emily be able to discover her softer and more vulnerable side?

In the trailer, we can already see Emily and Welsh model Cam getting close. Other reports believe that Emily will be getting close to American football player Chase whilst on the show. Only time will tell!

More about Emily – from birthday to modelling job

As mentioned above, Emily is currently 27 years old. We’ve done some digging to figure out her birthday. On April 10th, 2019, Emily shared an Instagram snap with the caption: “Look alive #twentyfive #oldaf”.

If Emily turned 25 on April 10th, 2019, this fits in with the timeline that she is currently 27. If this is, in fact, Emily’s birthday then she would have been born in 1994. It also makes Emily an Aries.

She works as a full-time model, although it is unconfirmed who Emily Miller is signed to. Her Instagram bio reveals that enquires can be directed to a representative from FOMO Models. It could be that Emily is linked to this agency, either for modelling work or PR.

Yes, you can follow Emily on Instagram!

All of the ten singletons entering Too Hot To Handle this season have already established themselves as social media personalities. Each has over 10,000 followers on Instagram, with some even having a coveted blue tick by their name.

This is the same for Emily Miller, who has over 12,000 followers as of publication date.

You can follow Emily on Instagram to keep up to date with her latest news and for more on Too Hot To Handle. Check her out @emilyfayemillerr.

