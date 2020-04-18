University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

With Too Hot to Handle kicking off on Netflix on Friday, April 17th, many have taken it upon themselves to find out everything they need to know about the cast; ten ridiculously good looking singles in a sunny Mexican paradise, it’s not hard to see why.

These beauties have been handpicked for their good looks and their overwhelming sex drives, putting their will power to the ultimate test over the one month experiment.

Nowadays it’s no shocker that reality TV contestants have surgery done before they appear on television. Given the popularity of procedures from lip fillers to boob jobs, not just on our screens but in the current definition of ‘attractiveness’, many now have this work done to attain the “Instagram face.”

The Too Hot to Handle cast members have had dotted conversations throughout about surgery and work they may have done. So what has Francesca Farago said about having surgical enhancement?

Francesca and Chloe talk surgery

In the very first episode, when everyone was still getting to know each other, the editors included a scene in which Chloe Veitch and Francesca discussed Francesca’s boob job.

Chloe asked: “How big were they before?” To which Francesca replied: “They were big.”

Now, as they did not say specifically what work Francesca had done, it could be that Francesca had a boob reduction rather than enhancement.

Fans start looking for pictures of Francesca before surgery

As social media has become the main method of documenting our lives over the past decade or so, it’s very easy for old photos to resurface as we’ve seen happen with other reality stars. This is particularly prevalent when the star in question has had surgery or majorly altered the way they look, as we saw happen with Eve and Jess Gale from Winter Love Island.

And so with that in mind, it’s no surprise that Too Hot to Handle fans are already on the hunt for old photos of the cast.

When we took a scroll through Francesca Farago’s 600+ Instagram posts, stretching back to 2014 (when she was just 19 years old), not too much has changed about her.

The greatest change has been to her lips, as it is clear she has had lip fillers over the years.

If, as we are to believe from the conversation between Chloe and Francesca, that she has had a boob job, she would have had it at quite a young age.

