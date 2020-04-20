University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Too Hot to Handle is one of Netflix’s latest reality TV gems. Having launched on Friday, April 17th, a vast majority of us have already binge-watched all eight episodes and have been left wanting more.

Too Hot to Handle has been full of surprises, for both the cast and viewership, but one of the biggest surprises of the season was when Rhonda Paul revealed in episode 7 that she had a child.

So, what did Rhonda say about her son? How old is he?

Rhonda reveals she has a son

Rhonda Paul and Sharron Townsend’s relationship throughout Too Hot to Handle season 1 has been one of the strongest. They are one of just two couples who had an instant spark and attempted to form a deeper connection throughout their time on the show.

But Rhonda surprised Sharron and the viewers in the penultimate episode, when she revealed she had a son called Amari.

During the Yoni Puja workshop, Rhonda said: “I got a strong Yoni, we had a baby out of that thing.”

She went on to say: “After this workshop, I’m gonna open up and let those who care for me in. I’m excited to bring everything together. My biggest heart, which is my son, and then my newest crush, which is Sharron.”

What did Rhonda tell Sharron?

Rhonda decided after episode 7’s workshop that she was ready to tell her new beau about her son. And she dropped it in in the most casual way, answering that what she was thinking about was: “my son.”

When Rhonda confirmed that she had a baby, Sharron said: “That’s dope, though.”

Sharron said all the right things – proving that he was ticking even more of Rhonda’s boxes – and went on to say:

I’m looking forward to getting to know him, getting to know you deeper.

Sharron meets Rhonda’s son on Too Hot to Handle

In the final episode, after Sharron and Rhonda made it official, she decided it was time to take the next step and introduce Sharron to Amari over FaceTime.

Amari revealed on camera that he is 2 years old.

Although the first meeting wasn’t the smoothest, as Amari refused to say Sharron’s name, things were continuing to move forward for the couple.

WATCH TOO HOT TO HANDLE ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK