Spoilers: Sophie Stonehouse joined the Too Hot to Handle season 4 cast on Netflix, but only by accident. She thought she was signing up for Wild Love, a false reality show, but was in shock to hear she was actually on THTH.

The show tests singletons to their very limits by setting a no touching, no kissing rule. Anyone who goes against the rules set by the series machine, Lana, will risk having a whopping cash pot go down in its amount.

Sophie first finds a connection with Creed, only for him to dump her a day after Flavia Laos walked in. Let’s find out what the UK-based reality star is like in the outside world. It’s clear she loves jetsetting across the world.

Credit: Netflix

Meet Sophie Stonehouse

Sophie is a 22-year-old event manager. She has had only one long-term relationship and has refused to commit to anyone ever since, and has sky-high standards. When someone’s not up for the challenge, she’s onto the next.

The Too Hot to Handle season 4 contestant is represented by All Star Ent UK and has at least 14,000 followers on Instagram. Alongside her career in events, she’s now a reality TV personality and digital creator.

Sophie, who is now a brunette but was previously a blonde, has been working for Global Fund for Children since 2018. She is now looking for her perfect match on Netflix’s THTH, alongside several other singletons.

Sophie on Too Hot to Handle season 4

Sophie said she is the “riding crop” on Too Hot to Handle season 4, adding that “you can’t let boys dominate you.” She finds a romantic connection with Creed on the show, before he dumps her for new entry Flavia Laos.

He walked up to Sophie to tell her he only wanted to be friends, which saw her call him a “f**kboy.” She asked him: “You want to cut things off with me to pursue things with her?” followed by, “She’s been in here for one day!”

She also went on a date with Ethan on the show, which worried Creed at the time. Several viewers are comparing Sophie to Kate Middleton, Lindsay Lohan and Alicia Silverstone during her Netflix appearance.

She’s from Brighton, UK

Sophie lives in Brighton, UK. However, she doesn’t stay put for too long as her Instagram is filled with pictures of her travelling across the globe. In August this year, she enjoyed a holiday to Phi Phi, Thailand – including a full moon party!

Just a month earlier, the Too Hot to Handle season 4 star was living it up in Indonesia, and watched a movie at Ulu Cliffhouse. Since returning from her travels, Sophie has revealed on social media that she “misses the sun.”

She’s also travelled to Koh Samui, Thailand, Cales Coves in Menorca, and Ocean Boulevard near Newport Beach, California. It’s safe to say Sophie is well-travelled and can now add Turks and Caicos to her list, where THTH is filmed.

