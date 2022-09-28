Too Hot To Handle Brazil tricks season 2 cast into thinking they're on different show











Too Hot To Handle Brazil is back for a steamy second series – but will the contestants be able to avoid temptation? As the first four episodes of the series land on Netflix, Reality Titbit is taking a closer look at the sexy cast members.

The show sends some hot, young Brazilian singles to a dreamy beach resort where they have the chance to walk away with up to R$500,000 – but only if they can remain celibate.

The cast members think they’re in for a sexy singles’ trip, but soon find out that everything from kissing on the lips to heavy petting is completely banned.

In a clever twist, the singles were tricked into thinking they were doing a show called Conquerers of Paradise so that they wouldn’t suspect what they’d really signed up for.

Let’s find out more…

Meet the Too Hot To Handle Brazil Season 2 cast

Justen

Justen says he’s from Rio but that he has “African roots and a hot body” and that he always has “more than one girl to call”.

He told the camera that he always starts by being “nice” and that if it works, he “finishes the way all women like”.

Victoria

Victoria admits she always likes to stand out from the crowd and says that having tattoos allows her to “be different without having to say a word”.

WG

WG brags that he’d often have “two or three hook ups at one party”.

Italo

Italo says that while he doesn’t think he’s better than anyone, he’s here to show what guys from Bahia can really do.

He says Bahia palm oil ‘runs in his veins’.

Italo says he’s the kind of guy who can’t go without sex.

Nayara

Nayara says that she “only talks s**t” and that she thinks her “shine” bothers people, before admitting she’s not there to please anyone.

Ivan

Ivan is a DJ and confesses that he once hooked up with someone in the middle of a show.

But he says he thinks he’s a nice guy.

Isadora

Isadora is a dancer and describes herself as “the princess of the drum section”.

She says she likes being the center of attention and that people appreciate her because she’s “a piece of art”.

Khiara

Khiara is studying fashion in Milan and that the thing she feels most confident about is her outfits.

She’s looking for a man with a “ripped body” and says it’s an absolute must for her.

Sandri

Sandri says she’s been bisexual since she was a kid and that she had her first kiss with a girl.

And she admits that she’s “horny all the time”.

Kelvin

Kelvin says it’s easy to count his “defeats” because he doesn’t have any.

He tells the camera that people describe him as a “spoiled playboy” and admits he’s never been in a relationship.

Kelvin even admits that the longest he’s been with one woman is a weekend.

He says he might “look like a Disney prince” but he’s “no prince”.

Episode guide

As of today (September 28), four episodes of season 2 are available to watch on Netflix.

The first episode is called Conquerors of Paradise and has a run-time of 50 minutes.

The second is Testing Limits and runs for 54 minutes, and the third episode titled Jealousy, Gossip and Intrigue is 60 minutes long.

Episode four is Friendship or Money? That one lasts 55 minutes.

If the episode titles are anything to go by it sounds like there’s going to be so much drama!

Episodes 5 to 8 will drop on October 5, and the titles are being kept under wraps so far.

Watch Too Hot To Handle Brazil season 2 episodes 1-4 on Netflix now.

