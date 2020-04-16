University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The season 1 cast for Too Hot to Handle has been announced in anticipation of the show’s release on Friday, April 17th and already Netflix fans can’t wait for this insane new dating series.

There are ten initial singles heading to the romantic holiday destination, ready to flirt, fall in love, and all the rest.

As the show accepted entries from all over the world, one of the contestants on season 1 is Essex girl Chloe Veitch. It just wouldn’t be a good reality show if there wasn’t an Essex girl on the scene, would it?

So who is Chloe? Find out everything you need to know about her here.

Who is Chloe?

Chloe Veitch is one of the youngest contestants on Too Hot to Handle season 1. On her Casting Now page – which has now since been deleted – it claims she was born on March 5th, 1998 making her just 22 years old. However, a news report on Chloe claimed she was 19 year old in May 2018, which would now make her 21 years old.

An Essex girl through and through, Chloe hails from Clacton-on-Sea.

Originally, Chloe set out pursuing a career in acting and performing arts. She got her start acting in school plays and later pursued qualifications in the performing arts and singing.

Instead of acting, Chloe has pursued a career as a model. In 2018, she competed in a Top Model contest in the United Kingdom where she was the winner of the editorial category. Chloe has strutted her stuff on runways around the world.

TOO HOT TO HANDLE : Meet actor and model Matthew Stephen Smith on Instagram

Chloe on Too Hot to Handle

Chloe is one of the ten original singles taking on the series, and from the first look we’ve seen, Chloe looks to be one of the funniest and most memorable on this season!

Speaking on Instagram about her appearance on the Netflix series, Chloe wrote:

I am so nervous and exited to be able to share something that I went through with you all, It was an emotional rollercoaster.. you will see my highs and lows. But I hope you love it as much as I enjoyed filming it.

Follow Chloe on Instagram

Unlike some of the other contestants, Chloe does not have as large an Instagram following. She currently has just over 3,400 followers in comparison to the likes of Francesca Farango’s 337,000.

But we’re sure this will all change come Friday, April 17th!

Find out more about Chloe and follow her on Instagram under the handle @chloeveitchofficial.

WATCH TOO HOT TO HANDLE FROM FRIDAY, APRIL 17TH ON NETFLIX

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK