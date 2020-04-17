University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Too Hot to Handle – AKA the perfectly trashy new reality series we’ve all been waiting for – has finally landed on Netflix on Friday, April 17th.

The dating series follows a group of ridiculously attractive singles holidaying on a beautiful Mexican resort, as they face up to the ultimate test for serial daters: abstaining from any form of sexual contact. No kissing, no heavy petting, nada.

As you can imagine, it comes as quite the challenge for this bunch, but the incentive is a mega $100,000 cash prize. So, who will choose: money or sex?

Although the show is enough to keep you entertained, we’ve devised a drinking game to make it all the more enjoyable. So kick back, relax, and get hammered with this Too Hot to Handle drink-a-long.

You will need…

A bunch of pals on Netflix Party!

Plenty of alcohol (beers and spirits)

Shot glasses

Pint glasses

Something to watch Too Hot to Handle on

Too Hot to Handle drinking game: The rules

The rules are simple, pour your drinks, get the shots lined up and ready an episode.

Rule #1

Take a sip every time the contestants nearly break a rule – e.g. when they talk about how close they got to kissing, or say the words “I really want to kiss you”

Rule #2

Take a shot every time someone breaks a rule

Rule #3

Take a sip every time Kelz mentions he’s “The Accountant”

Rule #4

Take a shot every time Matthew talks about being “deep”

Rule #5

Take a shot every time the amount of prize money left is announced

Rule #6

Take a sip every time the contestants gang up on Francesca and Haley

Rule #7

Take a shot every time someone cries

Rule #8

Down your drink if anyone has sex

