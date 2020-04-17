Too Hot to Handle – AKA the perfectly trashy new reality series we’ve all been waiting for – has finally landed on Netflix on Friday, April 17th.
The dating series follows a group of ridiculously attractive singles holidaying on a beautiful Mexican resort, as they face up to the ultimate test for serial daters: abstaining from any form of sexual contact. No kissing, no heavy petting, nada.
As you can imagine, it comes as quite the challenge for this bunch, but the incentive is a mega $100,000 cash prize. So, who will choose: money or sex?
Although the show is enough to keep you entertained, we’ve devised a drinking game to make it all the more enjoyable. So kick back, relax, and get hammered with this Too Hot to Handle drink-a-long.
You will need…
- A bunch of pals on Netflix Party!
- Plenty of alcohol (beers and spirits)
- Shot glasses
- Pint glasses
- Something to watch Too Hot to Handle on
Too Hot to Handle drinking game: The rules
The rules are simple, pour your drinks, get the shots lined up and ready an episode.
Rule #1
Take a sip every time the contestants nearly break a rule – e.g. when they talk about how close they got to kissing, or say the words “I really want to kiss you”
Rule #2
Take a shot every time someone breaks a rule
Rule #3
Take a sip every time Kelz mentions he’s “The Accountant”
Rule #4
Take a shot every time Matthew talks about being “deep”
Rule #5
Take a shot every time the amount of prize money left is announced
Rule #6
Take a sip every time the contestants gang up on Francesca and Haley
Rule #7
Take a shot every time someone cries
Rule #8
Down your drink if anyone has sex
