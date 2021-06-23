Too Hot to Handle season 2 drinking game: Rules to play IRL!











Too Hot to Handle is back on Netflix with its sophomore season and this season looks ten times steamier than the last.

The dating series follows a group of ridiculously attractive singles holidaying on a beautiful Caribbean resort, as they face up to the ultimate test for serial daters: abstaining from any form of sexual contact. No kissing, no heavy petting, nada.

As you can imagine, it comes as quite the challenge for this bunch, but the incentive is a mega $100,000 cash prize. So, who will choose: money or sex? The stakes are higher this year, as the prize money will not be split equally, but by individual player. It’s time to get your game faces on!

Although the show is enough to keep you entertained, we’ve devised a drinking game to make it all the more enjoyable. So kick back, relax, and get hammered with this Too Hot to Handle drink-a-long.

You will need…

A bunch of pals – IRL on or Netflix Party

Plenty of alcohol (beers and spirits)

Shot glasses

Pint glasses

Something to watch Too Hot to Handle on

Too Hot to Handle drinking game: The rules

The rules are simple, pour your drinks, get all your shots lined up and ready an episode.

Rule #1

Take a sip every time the contestants nearly break a rule – e.g. when they talk about how close they got to kissing, or say the words “I really want to kiss you”

Rule #2

Take a shot every time someone breaks a rule

Rule #3

Take a sip every time someone discusses a physical attribute of another cast member

Rule #4

Take a sip every time Marvin says something in French

Rule #5

Take a shot every time the amount of prize money left is announced

Rule #6

Take a shot every time Nathan shows off his stripper moves

Rule #7

Take a shot every time someone cries

Rule #8

Down your drink if anyone has sex

