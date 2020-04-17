University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Too Hot to Handle has finally arrived, launching to Netflix on Friday, April 17th.

The series kicks off with ten attractive singles from all over the world spending one month on a romantic paradisiacal holiday in Mexico. But they aren’t the only ones looking for love, as the series drops some ‘Grenades’ throughout – basically the Too Hot to Handle equivalent to Love Island’s Bombshell entries.

The first ‘Grenade’ to enter the series is Bryce Hirschberg.

Who is Bryce?

Bryce Hirschberg is a 29-year-old man of many talents. He works as a writer, producer, actor and director.

Bryce studied Film Production at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California.

Some of his most notable creative work includes the 2018 film Counterfeiters. This was a development from his senior thesis and gained Bryce some attention, as it earned multiple wins at film festivals. Some of these wins include Best Director Drama and Best Picture Drama at Film Fest LA, the Guerilla Award at Filmchilla, and the Silver Award at the North American Film Awards.

Bryce is also a singer/ songwriter and is working on his debut album as a solo artist.

Bryce on Too Hot to Handle

Bryce did not enter the Netflix dating series until episode 3, as a surprise to all the other ten singles.

But the real surprise was in store for Bryce when he discovered what Too Hot to Handle was really all about. Considering he introduced himself as someone who “has sex everyday,” we think this is going to provide some real character development and willpower for Bryce.

When Bryce learnt of how the show works, he said:

Follow Bryce Hirschberg on Instagram

Already, Bryce has an Instagram following of over 11,000 and counting, plus that blue tick of verification by his name.

From the looks of Bryce’s Instagram, he also runs a business with his brother, Barret, called Boat Chronicles. Boat Chronicles, we take is, is just a party boat run by the two Hirschberg bros.

You can follow Bryce on Instagram under the handle @brycehirschberg.

