University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Lydia Clyma has made quite the impression since she entered Netflix’s new dating series Too Hot to Handle.

The Plymouth ring girl and reality star entered the show in episode 6, appearing as one of the series’ ‘Grenades’ – basically, the equivalent of a Love Island ‘Bombshell’.

Lydia instantly caught the attention of London fitness and health coach David Birtwistle. But some of David’s comments regarding Lydia’s ethnicity have caught the attention of viewers, for all the wrong reasons.

So, what is Lydia Clyma’s ethnicity? What did David say which shocked Netflix fans?

Meet Lydia Clyma

Lydia is a 23-year-old MMA ring girl originally from Portsmouth. Portsmouth is a small seaside city on the south east coast of England.

Before Lydia appeared on Too Hot to Handle, she’d also appeared on several British reality shows such as Ibiza Weekender and Sex Testers.

She now has a role as full-time model and Influencer while also working the rings, but before any of these careers, Lydia was working as a massage therapist.

Lydia Clyma’s ethnicity explained

Back in 2018, when Lydia appeared on Ibiza Weekender, we found out her heritage. Lydia’s grandmother is from Mauritius.

Mauritius is an island nation in the Indian Ocean, east of Madagascar.

It is unconfirmed where the rest of Lydia’s family is from.

TOO HOT TO HANDLE : Kelz plays for American football team London Warriors!

What did David say about Lydia?

In episode 6 when David Birtwistle described his type, he said:

I definitely think Lydia is my type. Dark skin, dark hair, beautiful eyes. Realistically, I’m like ‘Jesus, I could just kiss you’.

This comment on her skin shocked a few viewers.

One viewer tweeted: “David – “Lydia’s my type *Darkskin* dark hair” We looking at the same girl orrr?”

Another added: “David really used “darkskin” to describe Lydia…”

David just called Lydia “dark skin” 🤨 #TooHotToHandle — I-10 by 10 (@bIackcindy) April 18, 2020

WATCH TOO HOT TO HANDLE ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK