Too Hot to Handle is Netflix’s latest dating venture and one which already looks 100% more bizarre than their last dating smash, Love Is Blind.

The new series launches on Friday, April 17th and will see ten singles descend upon a sunny holiday destination to fall in love or succumb to lust. However, this show has a twist. Rather than allowing the contestants to ‘get it on’, this paradise has banned all forms of sexual contact. No kissing, no sex, nothing.

If the contestants do succumb, the cash prize decreases. Harsh.

One of the contestants who already has made a name for himself as an actor, model and influencer is Matthew Stephen Smith. Find out about Matthew here!

Who is Matthew from Too Hot to Handle?

Matthew Stephen Smith is one of the ten participants of Too Hot to Handle season 1.

He is originally from Denver, Colorado and born on February 2nd, 1990 making him 30 years old.

Matthew originally pursued a career in American football, becoming an all-state wide receiver with a scholarship to Carson Newman, a well-known college in Tennessee. But unfortunately, Matthew’s collegiate athletic career ended abruptly with an injury to the knee: a torn ACL, MCL and Meniscus.

After his injury, Matthew moved home and instead pursued a degree in Landscape Architecture at Colorado State University. However, this career path was not for him, and in 2011, Matthew moved to L.A. in 2011 and found a new career as a model and actor.

Matthew Stephen Smith’s acting career

Matthew’s first TV role was as an unnamed bartender in The Young and Restless in 2012. The same year, he went on to have a guest role in an episode of New Girl season 1. Matthew played Gino in the episode ‘See Ya’ (season 1 episode 24).

Besides acting, Matthew has also starred as a contestant on America’s Next Top Model cycle 21 (2014). He placed 10th.

Matthew has starred in a variety of roles over the past decade, but we’re sure his career will rocket following his appearance on Too Hot to Handle.

Follow Matthew on Instagram

Given Matthew’s status as a model and actor, it’s hardly a surprise that he has a huge Instagram following even before the series has aired. Matthew has over 102,000 followers!

For the most part, Matthew’s social media feed is dominated with modelling snaps and pictures of him engaging in activities from cliff jumping, horse riding and other thrill-seeking hobbies.

You can follow him @matthewstephensmith.

