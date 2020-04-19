University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Ever since Too Hot to Handle launched on Friday, April 17th it became one of the most watched, most talked about shows around the world.

Joining the likes of The Circle US and Love Is Blind, this latest dating series has proved that Netflix has found the golden formula for reality TV: bizarre, dystopic premises mixed with ridiculously attractive OTT cast members.

The series follows a group of singles as they head to a dreamy Mexican holiday destination and put their will power to the test. Over one month, they will be required to not engage with any sexual activity. If they succumb to temptation, then the prize money drops.

Money at stake? A beachy retreat full of sexually frustrated singles? It’s no wonder this show blew up overnight.

Given that most Netflix viewers have binge-watched all eight episodes, many are hoping that Too Hot to Handle will follow in the footsteps of Love Is Blind with a juicy reunion episode. So, will there be a Too Hot to Handle reunion?

When was Too Hot to Handle filmed?

The series was filmed way back in April 2019. They filmed over the course of four weeks for the experiment.

That means, if any of the couples actually were successful from the show, then right about now they would be spending their first anniversary together! Well, permitting that they are quarantining together.

Too Hot to Handle was filmed at Casa Tau in Mexico, a luxurious holiday destination which will set you back $13,500 a night according to Bustle.

I think we deserved a Reunion in Too Hot to handle? Is harry and Francesca still together? What of Rhonda and Sharron? We have too many questions

We need closure😭😭😭😭#TooHotToHandle — Maame Akua Mpomaa Boadu (@Mp_o_maa) April 18, 2020

Will there be a Too Hot to Handle reunion episode?

Unconfirmed, but it looks unlikely.

Many Too Hot to Handle fans were crossing their fingers and toes that there would be a reunion episode similar to that seen on Love Is Blind.

However, given that the reunion episode would require to be filmed over the past week – they filmed the Love Is Blind reunion after the series first aired – it doesn’t seem possible for Netflix to create a reunion episode. All TV and film productions are currently on halt given the quarantine, so unless the Too Hot to Handle cast takes to Zoom conferencing, then we doubt we’ll see any new content from them for a while.

It could be that Netflix creates a reunion episode down the line, but for now we have to assume it is off the cards.

So I binge watched #TooHotToHandle in like 24 hours and I need more. Please can we have a reunion show? — Becky 🙂 (@Beckyyy_xo) April 18, 2020

