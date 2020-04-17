University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Too Hot to Handle launched to Netflix on Friday, April 17th and just hours in the dating series is already trending on Twitter around the world. Is this the show which can finally rival Love Island?

The series follows ten singles as they embark on a one-month dreamy summer vacation in Mexico. If they find love and make meaningful connections, at the end of it they might be in with a shot of winning $100,000. But there’s a twist: they aren’t allowed any form of sexual contact. If any of the contests kiss, have sex, or anything else in-between, that prize money drops.

And if the juicy premise isn’t enough to get you hooked, there’s a Black Mirror-esque element, as an AI chaperone called ‘Lana’ oversees the whole challenge.

One thing we have picked up on is that the cast have all worn black wristband watches in the experiment. So, what are the watches they are wearing? Do they have any affect on the challenge?

What are the Too Hot to Handle watches?

Unconfirmed, but they look to be Apple’s iWatch.

When the ten singles entered the show, none of them were wearing watches, but by the second day they all had ones on their wrist.

It is likely that they were all given these watches as they had their phones confiscated by the production team. Unlike Love Island, where the contestants don’t really have the sense of what time it is apart from looking at the position of the sun in the sky, Too Hot to Handle has given the cast watches to keep track of their days.

But we have noticed that the contestants aren’t forced to wear these watches at all times; there have been scenes where they aren’t wearing them and going about their business as usual.

How does the Too Hot to Handle experiment work?

You could assume that the watches are something like monitors for the contestants, to keep track of where they are, but we think it’s just for them to tell the time.

The Too Hot to Handle experiment is presided over by the production team through Lana.

When they are not engaging in challenges, the contestants are free to do what they like. For the entire one-month stay at the gorgeous Mexican resort, they are on their own time.

Speaking to Refinery29 about what they’d get up to in the days, Rhonda Paul said:

A lot of swimming. Working on our bodies, talking, getting to know each other because there’s no other outlet. I loved it. They took phones, I said, Here you go. I don’t like the thing anyways.

