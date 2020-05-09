Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Too Hot to Handle fans, rejoice, as the moment you’ve all been waiting for has arrived: the Too Hot to Handle reunion.

On Friday, May 8th, Netflix blessed us all with the updates we’ve been waiting for. The streaming giant managed to rustle together a follow-up episode hosted remotely by the show’s narrator Desiree Burch. In the episode, Desiree chats to the cast about their time on the show and what fame has been like for them since.

Desiree also took it upon herself to delve into some of the show’s juicier moments. In one segment where she played a guessing game with Kelz, Desiree dropped in a reference to Sharron and Rhonda’s time in the private suite.

But what did Sharron and Rhonda do in the suite? What did Kelz say that got bleeped out for the audience’s protection? Let’s just say, it cost the group a lot of money.

Kelz and Desiree talk Sharron and Rhonda

In Desiree Burch’s guessing game, she asked Kelz to estimate how much a combination of sexual activities would cost. Desiree asked:

How about a kiss plus sex minus whatever Sharron and Rhonda did in the private suite that one night.

Kelz came to the answer of $7,000 which means whatever Sharron and Rhonda got up to in the suite that night cost the group $16,000 – a kiss cost $3,000 and the full monty was $20k.

OMG: Emily Ratajkowski and Kelz’s online connection explained

What did Sharron and Rhonda do?

In episode 4, LANA permitted Sharron and Rhonda to stay a night in the private suite, calling it “the biggest test of chastity so far.” And while they did not have sex and break the show’s ultimate rule, they were far from chaste.

The following episode, LANA revealed that Sharron and Rhonda spent $16,000. As in the reunion episode, the editor’s bleeped out what happened between the two in the suite. When LANA revealed what they had done, the rest of the cast were shocked at the activity, so we’re guessing it was more than just a kiss… use your imagination!

The morning after what went down in the suite, Sharron said: “I feel like I just won the lottery.”

Sharron and Rhonda on the reunion

In the reunion episode, Sharron and Rhonda finally addressed what happened with them after the show. They revealed that they broke up but are still friends.

When Desiree asked Rhonda if she would stick by her choice in Sharron if she had to do it all again, Rhonda stood by him. She explained: “I would never take anything back, because I always see everything as a life lesson. Me and Sharron are amazing. We’re friends.”

Sharron added: “We’re not together, but I still hold her close to my heart. Like SharRhonda is still a thing. Like, we’re not an official thing, but we’re a thing.”

WATCH TOO HOT TO HANDLE ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK