Too Hot To Handle‘s season 4 only just began, and the men of the villa are already swooning over contestant Kayla Richart.

The Netflix show’s first five episodes were released on Wednesday, December 7. The new installment of the hit show sees some of the hottest singletons enter the villa, looking for love.

However, the catch is that they are surrounded by some of the hottest people they have ever met, but cannot do anything about it. The rules are no kissing and no engaging in any physical acts or they lose a part of their $100,000 prize pool.

This season, the woman attracting every man’s affection is Kayla.

Meet Kayla Richart from Too Hot To Handle

Kayla is the most popular girl in the villa in season 4 of Too Hot To Handle. The contestant is also open about her seduction prowess and tells producers she’s used to having men fight over her.

However, the contestant is also open to finding love on the show.

Kayla is an Instagram model with over 40,000 followers. One look at her Instagram shows that the 22-year-old reality celeb takes maintaining her stunning looks and fashion sense very seriously.

Her page is filled with amazing pictures of herself in various outfits and places. It also shows her love for plant-based food and recipes as she has a highlight section dedicated to them.

Kayla has captured pictures of her plant-based meals including vegan spaghetti, tacos, beyond burgers, and more.

Distractify notes that she lives in Los Angeles.

The Too Hot to Handle star is famous on TikTok too. She has 59.8K followers and close to 100,000 likes on the platform.

Kayla and Sebastian become a couple on Too Hot To Handle

Two contestants who broke the show’s rules very quickly in season 4 are Kayla and Sebastian Melrose.

The two end up kissing multiple cast members in the early days. They eventually get together and break the ultimate house rule.

Kayla and Seb get properly intimate with each other in episode 5, while some other contestants are still resisting the urge to kiss their flames.

While Kayla is the object of everyone’s desire, she sheds tears when her beau, Seb, almost kisses a newcomer.

The two are together during the show but whether they remain a couple even after Too Hot To Handle is still a mystery.

Fans react to Kayla on the Netflix show

Like many of the men on the show, several viewers think Kayla is the most attractive too.

“Damn I’m just like every other man on Too Hot to Handle this season, I found kayla the most attractive,” a fan wrote.

“You mean to tell me Kayla from new Too Hot To Handle and Joanna from Love Island 2019 aren’t the same person?,” wrote another with a picture of Kayla and Joanna.

“Kayla from Too Hot to Handle looks like a fairy,” said a third fan.

