EXCLUSIVE: Brenden Durell, Too Hot to Handle’s intimacy coach, sat down for a juicy chat with Reality Titbit. He spilled all the tea on the cast members who surprise him in season 5, whether the show is scripted, and explained how the singletons don’t know they’re on THTH. Brenden has worked on the show since season 2.

Too Hot to Handle is releasing a whole new season on July 14, bringing a whole new line-up of singletons convinced they’re about to have a summer full of smooching, touching, and fooling around. Brenden shared the truth behind how the production keeps the cast in the dark, as they have zero idea they’re on the strict show: which forbids anything intimate from happening. Meet the THTH intimacy coach…

Credit: Tom Dymond/Netflix

Meet Brenden Durell

Brenden Durell is a Too Hot to Handle intimacy coach. He has worked on the show since season two after they slid into his DMs, which he originally thought was a spam account. But he later received an email from the production firm.

After undergoing an interview, he was recruited to run workshops on the dating show. The married man, who keeps his love life very private, got into intimacy coaching work after meeting a sexuality teacher while in South East Asia.

Brenden previously played professional baseball in the United States, Japan, and Germany. One day, he realized he was done with the sport, and took up a teaching job in Uganda. He kept traveling and learned about tantra and meditation.

Now, he has ticked off almost 60 countries while focusing on eliminating fear and anxiety. Being an intimacy coach has helped him become more present with “an overwhelming sense of peace” – and now he’s a Netflix star!

Intimacy coach talks on scripted rumors

Brenden Durell from Too Hot to Handle addressed rumors that the show is scripted but says it is not. He said, “It’s 100 percent unscripted. It is suggestive to storylines but the cast has free will to choose what they do and don’t want.”

So what about the fact that the singletons have no idea they are on the intimacy-free show? Brenden himself operates under a different production name, admitting that the last few seasons have been “difficult to keep under wraps.”

He said the production company “did one hell of a job to cover it up” and told us:

The cast may put two and two together maybe when flying in, but for the most part, it is really under wraps. They are told they’re on a whole differnt production name, and I’m operating under the other production name. The less that we know, the safer it is. Teams have been really creative.

Brenden added: “This season has monumental workshops that are really profound for culture. The concept is so different as the storyline relates it to the present day, such as the masculinity and dating culture.”

Credit: Brenden Durell/MN2S Agency

‘Beautiful moments’ in season 5

Brenden revealed that he experienced “beautiful moments” while filming season five. He said that the three cast members who stood out for him during workshops were Dre Woodard, Louis Russell, and Courtney Randolph.

He said that the whole season 5 cast was “very open” to the new workshops and continued:

Reality TV contestants get such a generic wrap, but they get it more than people my age. They are more open now to breathwork and yoga, and I appreciate that. Nobody said, ‘I’m not doing this,’ nobody was above the workshop.

The intimacy coach fondly remembers Harry from season 3, who he describes as “an amazing, great guy.” Having been with the production team since season 2, Brenden calls some of the guys his “little brothers” who he meets in London.

