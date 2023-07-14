Too Hot To Handle is back in 2023 with its fifth season and Louis Russell is one of the singletons who has a libido through the roof. As always, the Netflix show tricks the contestants into taking part in a period of abstinence as they think they’re starring on ‘Love Overboard’. Once they’re all on board this year’s yacht, Lana comes out to play and puts all of the cast to the test.

The Netflix show sees the cast enjoy their time aboard a yacht floating around the Caribbean in season 5. But, once a ban is put in place on sexual practices, the hopes and dreams of the Too Hot To Handle singletons fizzle away. Louis says he’s ready to “have some fun” aboard the boat – little does he know which show he’s on…

Meet Louis Russell

Louis Russell is one of the singletons taking part in Too Hot To Handle season 5.

He’s ready to kickstart the fun on a yacht sailing the Caribbean, but Lana is on hand to ensure that all the contestants are keeping it PG in 2023.

Louis hails from Hampshire, in the south of the UK, and is 22 years old.

He’s a semi-professional football player and model.

Louis Russell is a self-proclaimed ‘player’

Introducing himself on the Netflix show’s fifth season, Louis says that he is a “player.”

The reality star says: “My sex drive is a bit overboard.”

Louis adds that he “gets the girls,” adding: “He shoots, he scores…”

He continues that he is “so thankful for the way God has blessed him” in the nether regions as he was putting other boys to shame in the “lads changing rooms…”

Too Hot To Handle star is on Instagram

Louis’ “player” personality spills out onto his social media pages as he describes himself as “the menace” on Instagram.

With around 64k followers, he can be found on IG at @louis_russell.

The Too Hot To Handle star is also on TikTok at @louisrussell_ with over 150k followers and almost 3 million likes.

Louis is no stranger to showing off his abs on socials, so it looks like his life aboard a yacht will be pretty comfortable for him.

