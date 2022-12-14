Dominique, Seb, Jawahir, Sophie, and the rest of the Too Hot To Handle season 4 stars welcome two newbies during episode 7. The show dropped two bombshells in the form of Shawn Wells and Imogen Ewan.

Shawn from Too Hot To Handle was ready to go after what he wanted when he arrived in paradise. He chose Kayla Richart to go on a date with on arrival and sent shockwaves through the villa as Kayla is coupled up with Seb Melrose.

WARNING SEASON 4 EPISODE 7 SPOILERS AHEAD…

Meet Shawn from Too Hot To Handle

Introducing himself on Too Hot To Handle, Shawn, 25, said that he’s “over six feet tall,” and weighs 225lb “of pure muscle.”

Shawn adds that he “puts the ‘dirty’ in Dirty South…”

According to Shawn, if you Google “sexy black man,” he comes up: “You’ll see me, right there.”

Outside of the show, Shawn is a model and said on his IG Q&A Highlight that his mother put him in for baby modeling and he picked it up again later in life.

He also wrote in the Story Highlight that he was previously in the army.

Shawn hails from the US

Speaking of his Too Hot To Handle entrance, Shawn said that he’s going to walk in “like a Florida hurricane,” so the rest of the cast better watch out…

The Florida native added that he had no issue stepping on people’s toes and that he wanted to “take Kayla from whoever she’s with.”

Shawn said he’s “not coming to play games.”

Per his Twitter page, he’s based in Houston, Texas, and has over 24k followers.

Too Hot To Handle star is big on Insta

THTH newbie Shawn has 111k followers on Instagram. Find him at @shawnwells_1.

He writes in his Instagram bio: “People have told me love cost, whatever happens, I hope it’s worth it.”

Not only is Shawn now a Netflix star, but he’s also a singer. The artist dropped new music in time for Christmas in 2022 with a song called Christmas Bae. Have a listen on YouTube below.

Shawn also has over 114k followers on TikTok and 1.4m likes.

His TikTok page reveals that he’s an Aquarius on the zodiac and 6ft 1.

