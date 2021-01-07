Netflix: Who is Travis Hansen on Dream Home Makeover? Net worth revealed!











Travis Hansen is seen getting his house absolutely transformed on Netflix’s Dream Home Makeover. So what is his net worth?

Married couple Shea and Syd McGee take on the job of turning people’s homes into their dream places to live.

The Netflix series sees them help basketball player Travis Hansen build a basketball court for the community.

So who is Travis? How did he afford the Dream Home Makeover work?

Who is Travis Hansen?

Travis is an American and Russian 42-year-old former basketball player.

The father played for the Atlanta Hawks, as drafted by the NBA, before spending nine years shooting hoops in the EuroLeague.

He is now an entrepreneur who owns Tesani Companies, Sunshine Heroes Foundation, Lift Credit and EddyHR.

Travis appeared on episode 1 of Netflix’s Dream Home Makeover, where he had his family home transformed – including his own basketball court.

Travis: Career and family

Travis went to junior high school Orem Junior High, and high school Mountain View High School, who retired his jersey number #24.

He has now retired from professional football and spends most of his time on his businesses and with family.

Travis is now a father-of-five alongside his wife LaRee, who he lives with in Mapleton, Utah.

They are active members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where he has served as a full-time missionary, high councillor, elders quorum president and bishop.

What is Travis Hansen’s net worth?

Between $5 million and $6 million

According to The Squander, Travis made an approximate yearly earning of $2 million as an NBA player.

In 2021, it is thought that Travis earns millions, with a big source of income most likely made through his own companies.

He was described as one of the best basketball players on Wall Street by Business Insider, and has $12 million funded in loans for Lift Credit alone.

So, there is no wonder that he could afford his dream family home!

Travis Hansen – SF – Atlanta Hawks

– Voted by ESPN as one of the top 5 guards in the NBA draft in 2003

– He played 41 games for the Hawks, starting four, averaging 3.0ppg

