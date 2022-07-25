











Trenton is one of several glass sculptors on Netflix’s third season of Blown Away. If you’re wondering what he does for a living, he’s actually the owner of a Tacoma-based glass company as a full-time maker and artist.

He became one of ten master artists turning up the heat in glassblowing sculpture challenges, but the craft is nothing new to Trenton. The star runs Baso Glass, a company which offers functional glassware to its customers.

From his Blown Away experience to becoming a successful sculptor, Reality Titbit has taken away the heat and found out all about Trenton’s background. Did you know that he’s been blowing glass since 2005?!

Meet Trenton Quiocho

Trenton is an artist from Washington State who has worked as a glassblower and teaching assistant at the Chihuly Boathouse in Seattle, the Museum of Glass in Tacoma, and Pilchuck Glass School in Stanwood.

His work is highly influenced by Venetian traditions, focusing on vessels and sculpture in his glassmaking. With more than ten years of experience on his resume, glass is basically Trenton’s third hand at this point.

In 2017, Quiocho was a mentor for the Expanding Horizons class at The Studio of The Corning Museum of Glass, in partnership with the Robert M. Minkoff Foundation. Now, he’s a Blown Away season 3 contestant!

His career before Blown Away

Trenton first started glassblowing in 2005 at Wilson High School, joining Team Production from 2006 to 2009. He later started working there as a part-time instructor where he developed a passion for the skill.

He has received several prestigious scholarships, including the John and Mary Shirley Scholarship in Glass from Pratt Fine Arts Center, an Emerging Artist award from the Museum of Glass, and several scholarships from Hilltop Artists.

It was in 2017 when he became a glassblower at Chihuly Inc, in Seattle. That’s not all though, as from 2013 to now, he has been the lead instructor for Hot Shop Heroes at the Museum of Glass in Tacoma!

The glassmaker’s Netflix appearance

Spoiler: Now focusing on youth development throughout his glass work, the artist runs Baso Glass, which currently has over 900 followers on Instagram. From glass fruit bowls to animal sculptures, Trenton’s talent is one of a kind.

The Hot Shop location featured on Blown Away is genuinely where Trenton works as a technician. He has been a production manager and instructor at the store since 2012!

Trenton didn’t win the third season but his glass-making skills made quite the impression on artists. He said he “sacrificed a lot to be here” during the competition, when he made a sloth out of glass.

