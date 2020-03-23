University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Since 100 Humans launched on Friday, March 13th, the Netflix series has quickly gained attention from viewers around the world becoming one of the hottest shows to watch.

The wacky experimental series puts human nature and behaviour to the test, using one hundred volunteers to find answers to the big questions about sex, gender, age, and more.

Although we hardly get to learn anything about the one hundred volunteers – as there’s far too many of them to focus on – there’s one cast member, in particular, who stood out: Human #28.

We found that Human #28 is Tyanta Snow, a reality and game show star from California. So, if you’re looking to find out more about Ty (and more about his singing background… the ‘tic-tac-toe’ song was iconic!) then we’ve got you covered here.

Meet Human #28 – Tyanta Snow

Tyanta “Ty” Snow is one of the volunteers on Netflix’s 100 Humans. On the show, they state Ty is a special education teacher from Pasadena, California.

Ty – AKA Human #28 – made a name for himself on the series as one of the more memorable volunteers. Particularly in episode 3, when Ty burst into song during an experiment!

His ‘tic-tac-toe’ song went viral!

In his Twitter bio, Ty states he is an actor, reality TV personality, gospel singer and choir director. We’re not surprised, then, that Ty could easily jump into musical numbers on the Netflix series.

What has Ty Snow starred in?

In his Twitter bio, Ty also reveals that he has starred in thirteen game shows and four reality shows. So 100 Humans was not his first rodeo!

One of the series Ty starred in was gameshow Worst Cooks in America back in 2016.

It is unconfirmed what the other reality series and game shows Ty has starred in, as his IMDb profile only lists the aforementioned show. It does, however, show that Ty is starring in an upcoming series: Family Still Matters (2021).

Follow Ty Snow on Instagram

We found Ty on Instagram to learn more about the 100 Humans star.

In just over a week, Ty’s following has doubled. Now, Ty has over 2,400 followers and counting. This figure is correct as of publication date.

You can follow Ty under the handle @therealtysnow where he has been posting all about his 100 Humans journey. A vast majority of his feed before 100 Humans was released was just filled with family snaps and more about his work as a performer.

