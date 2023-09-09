Selling the OC is back in 2023 and there’s a whole lot of drama for fans to catch up with as Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Alex Hall, Austin Victoria, and co all return to screens. Some of the cast members are totally loved up while others are in the midst of divorce, so who was Tyler Stanaland’s wife?

After Selling the OC‘s first season was a success, the Netflix show returned for season 2 on Friday, September 8, 2023. Giving viewers a glimpse into The O Group’s realtors’ lives, as well as the rich and famous who list their houses with the agents, Selling the OC is oozing glitz, glamor, and ruthlessness.

Who was Tyler Stanaland’s wife?

In 2020, Selling the OC’s Tyler married actress Brittany Snow.

Brittany is 37 years old and hails from Florida. She has appeared in many movies including John Tucker Must Die, Pitch Perfect, and Hairspray.

In September 2022, Brittany shared a statement on Instagram addressing her and Tyler’s separation.

She wrote: “After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

Tyler talks divorce on Selling the OC

Speaking to his co-star Alex Hall, 33, during Selling the OC season 2 during episode 1, he said that he’d been “surviving,” lately and was in the process of getting divorced.

In a confessional, Tyler, 34, added that he had been married for two years. He added that his public divorce was being finalized, and continued: “It is difficult and heartbreaking, but it doesn’t have to be a negative thing as well.”

Bustle reports that the Selling the OC scenes were filmed around February 2023. Tyler and his wife separated in late 2022 and she filed for divorce in January 2023.

Therefore, Tyler’s divorce was pretty fresh when he was speaking to Alex in episode 1.

He and Brittany finalized their divorce in July 2023.

Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland

Fifth-generation realtor Tyler is going through a hard time during Selling the OC season 2.

However, he “felt lucky” to have “close friends” like Alex to help “get through it,” when talking about his divorce on the Netflix series.

Speaking of Alex, Tyler described her as being like “superwoman” and said: “I’ve kind of known Hall forever, even as far back as high school and she’s been somebody that I have been able to rely on a lot, especially through this time of life because she’s been through divorce.”

