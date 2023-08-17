At Home With The Furys viewers are keen to find out more about Tyson Fury’s net worth in 2023. The Heavyweight Champion of the World appears in a new Netflix series alongside his family this August. Tyson, Paris, their six children, his brother Tommy and girlfriend, Molly Mae Hague all star in the nine-episode series.

The new Netflix docu-series shows the work and home life of Tyson Fury like never before. From dropping their kids off at school to talking about buying Blackpool airport, fans get to see what life is like for Tyson and his wife as they navigate his retirement from boxing.

Cr. Netflix © 2023

What is Tyson Fury’s net worth?

World Champion boxer Tyson Fury let’s the cameras into his life during new Netflix series At Home With The Furys in 2023.

He and his wife and six children all live in a lavish home in Morecambe, Lancashire.

However, during the series, fans see Tyson doing jobs around the house to “save £100,” and query today’s price of fish and chips.

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Tyson has an estimated net worth of £65 million in 2023.

Does the boxer have a private jet?

Viewers of At Home With The Furys will see how often Tyson travels across the world.

The boxer hops on his own private jet to fly to Cannes, France, with wife Paris, during the show.

However, Tyson also gets on an EasyJet flight during the show and flies economy.

To make their travels easier, he suggested that he should “buy Blackpool airport,” to Paris, but she quickly shut down the idea.

The Fury family has many fans of the show tweeting about how down-to-earth they are.

While Tyson has a net worth of millions, he talks about his values. He says money and fame can be “here today and gone tomorrow,” and expresses how much he values his family.

Cleaning out the bins at his house with son Prince, Tyson says: “I remember the days I didn’t have £100. Never forget who you are.”

Paris also expresses how she doesn’t want their children to grow up “spoilt.”

Has Tyson Fury ever lost a fight?

At the time of writing, Tyson hasn’t ever lost a boxing fight.

He first fought in 2008 and has had 34 fights to date.

Tyson’s last night, fight was featured on At Home With The Furys, was held on December 3, 2022.

He defeated Dereck Chisora at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

