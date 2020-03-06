University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

It’s the moment fans have been waiting for for what feels like a lifetime, Ugly Delicious is finally back with its sophomore season this Friday, March 6th.

The Netflix cooking-cum-travel series took star chef David Chang and elevated him to superstar status. The series follows David and friends – who tend to be celebs such as Aziz Anzari, Seth Rogen and Chrissy Teigen – as they travel the world looking for the most delicious bites of food.

One of the reasons there has been such a delay in releasing the series is that David became a father for the first time. So, who is David’s wife Grace?

Find out about the foodie couple here, plus more about adorable baby Hugo, who comes as Ugly Delicious season 2’s surprise!

Meet Grace Seo Chang

Not much is known about Grace, despite the fact she has been in the limelight thanks to her superstar chef husband David.

Grace’s parents – her mother Kathy is featured on Ugly Delicious – emigrated to America where they raised Grace and her brother. Like David, Grace and her mother bonded over cooking Korean food and she is also an excellent chef, despite the fact she did not pursue it as a career.

Grace revealed to Great Jones Goods that she worked in fashion for a period of time, but it is unconfirmed what she did in the industry.

You can follow Grace on Instagram, where she already has 18,000 followers and counting. Find her @graceseo.

SEE ALSO: The Chef Show season 3 guests, restaurants and featured chefs!

Grace and David Chang: relationship overview

Before David met Grace, he was in a relationship with Gucci’s PR executive Gloria Lee. Things were so serious that David proposed to Gloria in February 2013, but in September of the same year, they separated.

By 2016, David was smitten with a new lady, Grace. The two got married in a private wedding ceremony in 2017.

They have managed to keep the majority of their relationship out of the limelight, but thanks to the fact they have celebrity pals such as John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, news of their relationship often hits the headlines. In November 2018, Chrissy spilt the beans about Grace and David’s pregnancy when she introduced David at the WSJ. Magazine’s Innovator Awards.

In March 2019, Grace gave birth to the couples first child, a son called Hugo.

RULES EXPLAINED: Can MasterChef contestants use recipes?

Grace and David on Ugly Delicious

For fans of the first season of Ugly Delicious, you will remember Grace as she appeared in some episodes to talk about David’s work as a chef and how that intersects with their home life.

Grace takes more of a starring role in season 2, understandably given the context of the second season.

Speaking on camera about David becoming a father, Grace said:

I do believe that Dave will end up being a better parent than he thinks. He’s been so emotional; he’s been crying a lot.

WATCH UGLY DELICIOUS SEASON 2 ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK