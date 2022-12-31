Vanessa Carvalho is one of the 10 participants on Love Is Blind Brazil season 2. The show dropped on Netflix on December 28 and aims to find out if age and looks really do matter.

Following the success of the original series with Vanessa and Nick Lachey, the show now has multiple spin-off series including Love Is Blind Brazil and The Ultimatum.

Let’s find out more about one of the season 2 contestants, Vanessa Carvalho, including her age, job, hometown and much more…

Meet Vanessa Carvalho

Vanessa Carvalho is 32 years old and works as a psychologist and entrepreneur.

She says that she has been single for three years and exclaimed on the show: “C’mon, somebody, help me.”

Vanessa hails from Minas Gerais, and although she “doesn’t mean to brag” she says that “men love” her Minas accent.

Vanessa is misjudged for her looks

Speaking on Love Is Blind Brazil season 2 episode 1, Vanessa said that a lot of men misjudge her for her looks.

She added: “They think I’m artificial, superfluous, shallow.”

But, Vanessa says that she’s actually a down-to-earth country gal with a great heart.

The 32-year-old is currently working in the agricultural business managing her family’s farms.

She is very family oriented and has put her psychology work to the side to work with her loved ones.

Is Vanessa Carvalho on Instagram?

Vanessa appears to be popular on Love Is Blind and judging by her Instagram page, she’s not short of followers on social media, either.

Fans can find the Netflix star on IG at @euvanessa.carvalho with 172k followers.

Judging by Vanessa’s Instagram page, she enjoys having a laugh and doesn’t take herself too seriously. She writes in her bio: “O bom humor faz bem à alma!” which translates to “Good humor is good for the soul!”

Her IG page sees her driving fast cars, tagging herself in LA, posing on Malibu Beach, hitting the gym, getting beauty treatments done, and much more.

