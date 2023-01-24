Vika on Bling Empire, known as Richard Chang’s girlfriend, has proudly revealed her ethnicity on the New York spin-off on Netflix. Viewers have been questioning where she’s from since the moment she made an appearance.

Her drama-filled relationship with Richard was a main storyline on the Bling Empire: New York series. However, there’s just one thing catching fans’ eyes – and that’s the curiosity of where she comes from.

Most of the cast are from Asia and now live in the lavish city, attending glamorous parties and events on the daily. However, Richard’s girlfriend Vika Abbyaeva is not Asian and so we looked into her ethnicity.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Meet Vika on Bling Empire

Vika Abbyaeva is a cast member on Bling Empire: New York season 1. She is Richard Chang’s girlfriend of several years and is currently based in New York. His mother approves and even said she wants her son to marry Vika!

Her Instagram page shows that she lives a luxurious life and often jet-sets all over the world. She can be seen posing on the beach in Italy and wearing glamorous dresses in Yucatan.

She can be found on Instagram at @vika.abby with over 11,000 followers. Vika is 27 and met Richard at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, he’s been thinking of proposing to her

Richard Chang’s girlfriend: Ethnicity

Vika was born in Russia. Richard said on Bling Empire NY that she is half Kalmykian and half Russian: “Kalmykia is an Asian republic within Russia and they are descents of Genghis Khan.”

Bling Empire fans have been asking where Vika is from since the moment she appeared on the Netflix series. She is of Russian nationality, having specifically been born in Elista, Kalmykia, and moved to the United States.

When Richard met Vika, he wanted to settle down with her. It comes after he “had to try a lot of flavors to find out what he liked,” having gone on thousands of dates in the years before she came into his life.

Bling Empire NY star is a model

Vika is a model. She reportedly works with luxury brands, but she’s never posted about specific modeling gigs before. She certainly gives off a fashionable vibe, and is always dressed to the nines in classy designer outfits – like Gucci!

Modelling is believed to be where Vika gets her main income, while Richard works as a chief growth officer for health company Hudson + Medical. He has been working there since December 2021.

Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix

