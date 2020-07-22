Since Indian Matchmaking was released on Wednesday, July 15th, it has become one of Netflix’s most talked-about series.

The dating show follows Sima Taparia, one of Mumbai’s top matchmakers, as she attempts to pair off millennial singletons from around the world. Although it has now been confirmed that Sima found little successful making matches on the Netflix show, viewers still fell head over heels for the cast.

Vyasar Ganesan – along with Nadia Jagessar, who now has her own online fan club – is undoubtedly the heart and soul of Indian Matchmaking. Throughout the series Sima Taparia encountered difficult clientele, but Vyasar was a total sweetheart.

Understandably, Indian Matchmaking fans want to know what happens next for Vyasar. Fortunately for us, he has now joined Instagram! Find out how to keep up to date with Vyasar Ganesan here.

Who is Vyasar Ganesan?

Vyasar Ganesan is a 30-year-old teacher and guidance counsellor from Austin, Texas. However, he was actually born in Derry, New Hampshire. Vyasar was born on September 18th, 1990. Vyasar and his mother, an artist, moved to Austin before he turned one. He speaks on the series about how he does not have a relationship with his father.

Vyasar attended Allegheny College in Meadville, Pennsylvania. He graduated with a Bachelors of Arts in English. After this, Vyasar headed for Columbia, as he was accepted into their writing MFA program. Now, Vyasar is working at his former high school.

On his website, Vyasar explains that he “helps students at one of the most competitive high schools in Texas create college lists, fill out applications, and write essays.”

Vyasar on Indian Matchmaking

In Indian Matchmaking, we see Vyasar initially get set up with Manisha Dasha, who is seven years older than him. While their date was ok, both parties agreed that they were lacking chemistry. Both came to the conclusion that the relationship did not have legs and went their separate ways.

The next match for Vyasar was Rashi, a San Francisco-based veterinarian. When Rashi and Vyasar were together, viewers were hopeful that he’d found the one. Sima’s face reader even predicted that these two were destined to be, which signalled that this match might work out.

But sadly, things have not worked out for Rashi and Vyasar romantically. As Vyasar told the LA Times: “Matchmaking is really tough. It’s no one’s fault, both people I was matched with were truly wonderful, inspiring individuals who I’m proud to call friends.”

Sorry about my mouse being in screen, but this is the best of all possible intros #indianmatchmaking pic.twitter.com/C23FTsrsaY — Vyasar M G OMG (@NotVyasarG) July 17, 2020

Vyasar Ganesan gets Instagram

When Indian Matchmaking first aired, viewers were desperate to find the cast on Instagram to see what happened next in their lives. Disappointingly, Vyasar’s fans could not find him on Instagram. Instead, they found he has a Twitter account where he’s extremely active.

You can follow Vyasar on Twitter @NotVyasarG. Since the show has aired, Vyasar has been very vocal with responding to fans; he’s even appeared on a podcast to talk about his time on the show.

But we have some more good news… Vyasar has since got an Instagram account! Although this has yet to be authenticated, and Instagram account with the username @vyasar.ganesan was created on Monday, July 20th.

