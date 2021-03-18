Netflix: Waffles and Mochi theme song explored - who sings the catchy tune?











Waffles and Mochi is the puppet-based show led by former first lady Michelle Obama, as seen on Netflix. Let’s explore its theme tune…

With an almost Sesame Street feel, the series features two puppets: one waffle-covered character Waffle, and Mochi, a squishy with animated eyes.

They were both born in Land of Frozen Food, and feature as the main characters in the series’ theme song – which fans are now loving.

So, let’s explore the Netflix show’s theme song, as well as the singers and creators behind the catchy beat!

WAFFLES + MOCHI (L to R) MOCHI and WAFFLES in episode 101 of WAFFLES + MOCHI. Cr. ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX © 2020

What is the Waffles + Mochi theme song?

Playing on their characters, Waffles and Mochi introduce themselves on the theme song, with the video showing them going around a supermarket.

It has a childhood-like feel, with the songs mostly spoken to a catchy tune.

Hired by Mrs. O at a supermarket, they travel from the Land of Frozen Food to learn how to become chefs, with the use of fresh ingredients.

The singing part is all done by a certain singer, but the words of Waffles uses the voice of Michelle Zamora, while Piotr Michael does Mochi’s voice.

Who sings the Waffles + Mochi theme song?

Maya Rudolph

The well-known American actress has an array of talents, including being a comedian and singer, too.

Her singing career began in the 1990s, when she was a member of the alternative rock band The Rentals, and then improv group The Groundlings.

The 48-year-old is a mother-of-four, so it’s likely that her children might be hearing their mum’s musical talents on Waffles + Mochi!

And it’s not just Maya Rudolph who left her mark on viewers, as another featured song was the tomato-based I’m A Fruit by Sia.

Viewers react to the Waffles + Mochi music

The Waffles + Mochi soundtrack was adored by fans, with some tuning in to the series purely to hear Sia’s fruit song.

Judging by Twitter, it looks like the I’m A Fruit singer was instantly recognised, with several viewers recognising Sia’s voice.

Both Sia’s song, and the theme song by Maya Rudolph, were highly spoken of on social media, proving to be offer quite the iconic soundtrack.

Waffles & Mochi is great, and it has a fabulous squiggle of a theme song by Maya Rudolph in case you need more reasons to check it out. — Ben Smith (@BenMSmith) March 18, 2021

Boy I just watched the entire mochi and waffles episode just to hear sia's song 😌✌️ do I regret it? No. — rachit (@rkrachitkapoor) March 16, 2021

I humbly put out into the world that a drag Queen should lip sync to the tomato song sia sings in waffles and mochi — jess mcg (@jessmickeyg) March 18, 2021

