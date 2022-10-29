









Basma Al-Sulaiman is trending in 2022 as Dubai Bling hits Netflix this October. She was the first wife of one of the cast member’s late husband. Loujain Adada made her Netflix debut on October 27 along with DJ Bliss, Farhana Bodi, Safa Siddiqui, and many more.

Walid Juffali’s second wife, Christina Estrada, hit headlines in 2016 when she took the highest divorce settlement ever seen in the UK of £75M. However, Juffali’s divorce from Christina wasn’t the only one that saw him pay out millions. So, let’s find out more about his first wife, Basma Al-Sulaiman…

View Instagram Post

Who is Basma Al-Sulaiman?

Basma Al-Sulaiman was the late Walid Juffali’s first wife.

She was born in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and the two got married in 1980.

Per the biography page on her website, Basma had a son named Mohammed Al Juffali who passed away in 2012.

Basma and Walid’s divorce

After a marriage that lasted 24 years, Basma Basma Al-Sulaiman and Walid Juffali divorced in 2000.

Arabian Business reported in 2015 that Juffali divorced her and the settlement was $62 million.

Juffali, who was a Saudi businessman who was also born in Jeddah, went on to marry Christina Estrada in 2001.

Basma Al-Sulaiman’s art

Although some may know of Basma Al-Sulaiman as she was married to the late Walid Juffali, in the art world she is considered to be one of the 100 most influential people per Global Square Magazine.

In the same year as her divorce from Jufalli, she attended Christie’s Education, London, and gained a diploma in Modern and Contemporary Art.

In 2011, Basma launched her own virtual private museum called BASMOCA. Her bio states that she was “…the first woman to receive an award from the Saudi government for her contributions to the country’s art and cultural spheres” in 2014.

Her bio also reads that she “dedicates her art collection to her beloved son, Mohammed Al Juffali…”.

With over 25K followers on Instagram, Basma can be found @basmoca. Her bio reads that BASMOCA is the “first platform to produce information and videos about art and artist”.

While the majority of her IG page is dedicated to art, Basma sometimes posts photos and posts of herself, too.

View Instagram Post

WATCH DUBAI BLING SEASON 1 ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK