Walid Juffali's net worth explains how he could afford a $10M wedding











Dubai Bling is a brand new addition to Netflix in October 2022. While every one in 100 residents in Dubai is a millionaire, it turns out that many of the people who live there are also billionaires. Episode 1 of the series sees cast members explaining that some of them are born into wealth, while others are self-made. Loujain Adada’s late husband was Walid Juffali, so let’s take a look at his net worth.

From Safa Siddiqui’s overfilled wardrobe to Zeina Khoury being ‘The Queen of Versace’, there is no end of desinger label names being dropped in the new Netflix show and judging by the cast’s net worths, a visit to Chanel is the equivalent of popping to Tesco for regular folk…

Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Who was Walid Juffali?

Walid Juffali was a Saudi Arabian billionaire businessman.

He was born on April 30, 1955, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and passed away on July 20, 2016, in Zurich, Switzerland.

Walid passed away from cancer just a month after the birth of his youngest daughter, Lana.

He was well known for being chairman of the largest privately owned enterprise in Saudi Arabia, E. A. Juffali and Brothers. The company was formed by his father, Sheikh Ahmed, and his brothers, Ebrahim and Ali, in 1946 per The Independent.

Walid Juffali’s net worth

The topic of Walid Juffali’s net worth crops up in October 2022 as his wife, Loujain Adada, is a cast member on Netflix’s Dubai Bling.

In an obituary written for Walid in 2016, The Independent estimated his fortune at £8billion.

However, two years later, Daily Mail reported that he had an estimated net worth of £4billion.

Juffali was chairman of multiple companies, held stakes in world-renowned businesses, and owned W Investments.

His divorce from his second wife, Christina Estrada, made headlines in 2016. The divorce settlement was the biggest in English history and totaled £75M.

Wedding to Loujain Adada

In 2012, Walid married his third wife, Loujain Adada.

She said on Dubai Bling that she was 21 years old at the time and that their 30-year age gap raised some eyebrows at the time.

Loujain and Walid’s big day saw her wear a £1.9M diamond-encrusted necklace and a wedding dress designed by Karl Lagerfeld which cost £190,000.

Guests were flown by private jet to Venice for the wedding and her friend Zeina Khoury said on the show that the it cost over $10M.

WATCH DUBAI BLING SEASON 1 ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK