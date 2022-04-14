The Ultimatum: Was Madelyn pregnant during the filming?













The Ultimatium‘s reunion showed that Madelyn was pregnant and expecting a baby soon, but was the reality star expecting while the filming was going on?

“Marry or move on,” the show tested real-life couples as they navigated their relationship while meeting new people. It sure had many people hooked to their screens as with every passing episode, fans just got curious about what would happen.

FWith the answers finally being revealed in the season finale of the show, fans got to know a bit more about the journey of these starts during the reunion episode.

Was Madelyn pregnant during the filming?

No, Madelyn was not pregnant when the show was being filmed. In an interview with E Online, the reality star had opened up about her pregnancy. She said: “We are having a baby in a month. I’m 35 weeks pregnant. We’re having a baby, we’re taking on life together. We couldn’t be happier.”

When the reunion was filmed, Madelyn was seven months pregnant. In short, the pair had found out they were expecting three months after the filming for the show had ended. She further clarified this by stating: “The show ended in May and I got pregnant in August.”

A look at their journey on the show

Unlike the other couples where the women had given an ultimatum, it was Colby who took the decision of coming to the show. While Colby knew that Madelyn was the one for him, she did not seem to certain about it.

Throughout the show, we see the two engage in conversations with others while looking to see if there could be someone else they can spend their happily ever after with. While there had been moments when fans seemed convinced they won’t survive the show, Madelyn and Colby proved everyone wrong as they ended up together.

What we know about their relationship now

During the reunion the couple revealed they were expecting their first child together. The pair also opened up about working on the issues they had and moving forward to focus on a new beginning.

Speaking about this, she said: “Turns out it’s a lot easier for us when we’re not like sleeping in beds with other people, our relationship runs a lot smoother. But it was just a really weird situation, and it was just the transparency that was missing there and a little bit of respect.”