









Raphael Rowe leads Netflix’s six-season show Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons and has done so since season 2 – but does the host have experience of life behind bars himself – is he a reformed criminal?

The journalist and presenter has established a well-respected career in the media during the past few years. However, things were very different for Raphael in 1990 when he was wrongfully convicted for a 1988 murder.

Along with Michael J George Davis and Randolph Egbert Johnson, Rowe was one of the M25 Three, sentenced to life for murder and burglary. After 12 years, their convictions were ruled “unsafe” in July 2000 and the three men walked free.

Was Raphael Rowe a criminal?

Raphael was a criminal at the age of 17. He was arrested for burglary before being charged and convicted. He spent ten months in a young offenders’ institute and after his release returned home to live with his parents in London.

However, several years later Raphael, author of Notorious: Life With No Parole For A Crime I Did Not Commit, was wrongfully convicted of a crime.

Rowe and Davis were arrested on the morning of December 19th 1988, and Johnson on January 6th 1989. They were dubbed the M25 Three by the media due to the crime locations and were interrogated for three days.

In March 1990, the three men were sentenced to life imprisonment without parole at the Old Bailey for murder and aggravated robbery. In 1994, Davis and Rowe made an application to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

In February 2000, the ECHR returned its judgement and found there had been a violation of Article 6 (1) of the ECHR’s code, the right to a fair trial. In July that year, the three men were acquitted and released.

How long was the Netflix host in jail for?

Raphael was behind bars for 11 years, from 1989 to 2000, but always maintained his innocence and studied journalism while he was incarcerated.

This month, Rowe told The Justice Gap: “I went into prison as a 20-year-old boy and left a 32-year-old man.” After being released, Raphael travelled the world for a year to catch up on the life he’d missed.

After studying journalism via a correspondence course, Rowe joined BBC Radio 4 in early 2001 as a reporter. As for romance, the Netflix host had been dating a woman before being imprisoned and they rekindled their relationship after his release. They had their first child in summer 2004. Raphael also has a son from a previous relationship.

The Guardian reported Rowe said in 2000 he would keep protesting his innocence and seek compensation for the lost years.

